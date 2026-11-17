The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled against the Minister of Police in a decade-old case involving Siyabulela Sompondo

Three officers allegedly removed Sompondo from a holding cell in 2014 and subjected him to a severe assault, leaving him unable to walk unaided for months

Judge A Millar broke down the R2.4m award across several categories, including future medical expenses, lost earnings, and general damages

Firoz Cachalia has been told to pay millions for a police brutality incident. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images and @SAPoliceService/ X

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — A Johannesburg High Court ruling has compelled the Minister of Police to compensate Siyabulela Sompondo R2,432,014.57 for injuries sustained during a November 2014 beating by members of the South African Police Service at Krugersdorp Police Station.

According to IOL, the quantum judgment by Judge A Millar stems from an earlier September 2019 verdict that established the minister's vicarious liability for the unlawful actions of the officers involved. Around 6pm on 3 November 2014, a trio of officers took Sompondo out of his holding cell.

Officers assault Sompondo

Two of those officers isolated him in an unoccupied cell to force him to name suspected co-perpetrators in a robbery. During the interrogation, they slapped him, hit him across the back with cell door keys, and kicked and stomped on him until he blacked out. One assailant also thrust a gun barrel into Sompondo's mouth and threatened to pull the trigger.

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Following the attack, Sompondo relied on crutches to move until October 2015, eventually undergoing hip arthroplasty at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in December 2016. Medical specialists agreed that equal blame—50% each—for the hip deterioration rested on the police beating and long-term alcohol use. Psychiatric evaluations further linked the ordeal directly to Sompondo's ongoing depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Breakdown of the R2.4m compensation ruling

Judge Millar divided the financial redress into three distinct components. Future healthcare costs accounted for R900,859.50 to fund a subsequent hip revision surgery, rehabilitative therapy, and psychiatric care. Lost past and prospective income totalled R981,155.07, a figure reached after factoring in a 65% contingency reduction. General damages for physical pain and emotional trauma added another R550,000. The court also directed the minister to cover accrued interest alongside Sompondo's litigation expenses.

Cachalia condemns killing of Greyton Police Station commander

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the killing of Greytown Police Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel TG Sithole during a shootout with armed robbers in KwaZulu-Natal. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia condemned the attack and expressed condolences to Sithole’s family and colleagues.

The fatal exchange followed a robbery at a Greytown supermarket, leaving a responding sergeant injured and two suspects dead. While Cachalia said he was confident those responsible would face justice, social media users questioned whether official condemnations would lead to action.

Source: Briefly News