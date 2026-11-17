Nigerian High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode discussed his summons by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO)

The formal summons by DIRCO followed allegations made by Fani-Kayode on social media regarding a credentials ceremony livestream

Fani-Kayode accused the Presidency of intentionally cutting out his speech from a livestream of the Letters of Credence event

Nigerian High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode weighed in on his summons by DIRCO. Image: @myth2458

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Nigerian Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode has praised a high-level diplomatic meeting with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) as "excellent," "cordial," and "constructive."

The meeting followed a formal summons issued by South Africa's DIRCO to reprimand him over his conduct on social media. Following the 17 November 2026 meeting with DIRCO Director-General Zane Dangor, Fani-Kayode took to X to strike an upbeat tone, stating that both sides had discussed "mutual concerns."

He added that he looked forward to "further strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa which are founded on mutual respect, friendship and co-operation."

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Fani-Kayode summoned over livestream allegations

Despite the ambassador's positive characterisation, DIRCO convened the meeting as a formal demarche — a stern diplomatic protest that falls short of declaring an envoy persona non grata — to register South Africa's displeasure over Fani-Kayode's public statements following his conduct at a credentials ceremony on 13 November.

At that event, Fani-Kayode presented his Letters of Credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa alongside 14 other ambassadors and high commissioners.

Shortly afterwards, he alleged on X that the South African Presidency had intentionally excluded his introduction, the Nigerian delegation, and his speech from the official livestream broadcast while including all other envoys, claiming he had raised the issue directly with Ramaphosa.

The Presidency rejected the allegations, calling the public remarks inappropriate and urging that grievances be handled through official diplomatic channels.

SABC responds to Fani-Kayode's allegations

Briefly News reported that the SABC responded to allegations made by the High Commissioner of Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode claimed he was deliberately left out of the Presidential livestream during a diplomatic ceremony in Pretoria.

Fani-Kayode raised the matter with President Ramaphosa during the event, but his decision sparked criticism from the Presidency.

Source: Briefly News