US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III travelled to Bloemfontein on 17 November 2026 to meet with Free State Agriculture and local farmers

Bozell's visit came a day after he toured AfriForum safety centres in the Free State, where he praised the civil rights group

South Africans online questioned why no Black farmers appeared to be part of the meeting, with some calling for his expulsion

US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III met with farmers in the Free State. Image: @USAmbRSA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

FREE STATE — US Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III visited Bloemfontein on 17 November 2026, where he met with representatives from Free State Agriculture and local farmers to discuss rural crime.

In a post shared on X that afternoon, Bozell stated that "more must be done to address rural crime." The visit followed a trip to AfriForum safety centres in the Free State the previous day, where he praised the work done by the civil rights group.

Bozell's meeting raises questions

The visit sits against the backdrop of sustained tension between Washington and Pretoria over rural safety.

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Bozell previously stated that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's government had sidelined US proposals aimed at assisting rural communities. Washington has also publicly pressed Pretoria on farm attacks and demanded formal condemnation of the "Kill the Boer" chant.

Bozell's post also drew sharp criticism from South Africans who questioned the racial composition of those present at the Bloemfontein meeting.

@Mrkhavhade questioned Dirco and Minister Ronald Lamola directly, writing:

"Why has this ambassador not been declared persona non grata, given that he is clearly promoting a parallel, white-only government within our country? He should be expelled immediately."

@DavidMogashoa challenged the ambassador:

"Chief! Are you telling me that there is no single black farmer in Free State? Even the guys from Mtambo Boerdery could not attend this little tea party you had there? Your term must end fast! Very fast. You are just here to sow divisions."

@SiphoMadyo acknowledged the underlying issue while questioning the optics:

"Indeed, crime is out of control in rural areas. However, rural communities do not only look like the people standing behind you. Where are the 90% of Black rural residents? Or do their lives, safety and concerns not matter to you, Sir?"

Others were more direct in their criticism.

@ali_naka wrote:

"He is the Afriforum Ambassador, and he is not even hiding it."

@ShweleNgelosi said:

"Doing exactly what the pro-white MAGA sent you to do. We see you."

@DBNzDSA added:

"The fact that you only met with white farmers, like that's the only group that owns land there, speaks volumes about your character and intentions."

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Source: Briefly News