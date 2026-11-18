The body of a man believed to be in his 40s was recovered in Dobsonville Extension 3, Soweto, after severe thunderstorms struck Johannesburg on Tuesday

The City of Johannesburg EMS Aquatic Rescue Unit and the SAPS K9 Unit worked together to retrieve the body from the flooded area

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi issued an urgent warning to Johannesburg residents as the Aquatic Rescue Unit remained on high alert across all seven city regions

An image of flooding. Image: Michael Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — A man believed to be in his 40s drowned in Dobsonville Extension 3, Soweto, after being swept away by floodwaters during severe thunderstorms that struck Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) Aquatic Rescue Unit, working alongside the SAPS K9 Unit, retrieved the man's body after he was reportedly overwhelmed while trying to cross a river stream. The body was subsequently handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation.

EMS urges residents to stay away from rivers

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi called on residents across the city to exercise extreme caution.

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"We are pleading with our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to avoid crossing river streams during the severe thunderstorms to prevent drowning incidents," he said.

Mulaudzi added that the Aquatic Rescue Unit remained on high alert, actively monitoring all seven regions of Johannesburg for further emergencies. Motorists were similarly advised to drive with caution, maintain safe following distances and refrain from crossing flooded roads or low-lying bridges.

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Second drowning incident reported in Berea

A separate drowning incident also unfolded on Tuesday when the Johannesburg EMS Rescue Team was dispatched to Soper Street, near the Casa Mia building in Berea. EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo confirmed the service received the call at approximately 11:30. The circumstances surrounding that incident had not yet been confirmed at the time of response, and the scene was handed over to SAPS for further investigation.

Flooding hits multiple Johannesburg areas

Beyond Soweto, the storms triggered flooding across Alexandra, Bramfischerville, Slovo Park and Lenasia. The City of Johannesburg and the Johannesburg Roads Agency deployed emergency and standby crews to flood-prone zones, tasking them with clearing stormwater drains, monitoring rising river levels and assessing damaged infrastructure throughout the affected areas.

KZN floods claim woman's life

Previously, Briefly News reported that heavy flooding in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) claimed one life. A 33-year-old woman was tragically killed when a taxi was swept away by a strong current while attempting to cross the Ncamndane River in Utrecht on 16 April 2025. The woman was one of four people travelling in the taxi that was swept away following heavy rains in the Amajuba District.

Source: Briefly News