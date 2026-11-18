Speculation is growing around the fatal shooting of Tamryn Raju in Phoenix, after new details highlighted her family ties to a Madlanga Commission witness

Prior to her death, Raju used TikTok to publicly make allegations against Clive Naicker, a Durban businessman who was testifying before the Commission

Raju alleged that Naicker had ties to corrupt police officers and even accused him of involvement in her father's 2022 murder

A relative of Madlanga Commission witness Clive Naicker was shot dead in her home in Phoenix. Image: @TheTruthPanther

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — Questions and speculation are mounting over the fatal shooting of a KwaZulu-Natal woman after emerging details revealed she was a relative of Madlanga Commission witness Clive Naicker — and had been using social media to publicly expose him shortly before her death.

Tamryn Raju was shot multiple times in Shastri Park, Phoenix, in an attack that left her young daughter with special needs traumatised after discovering her mother's body at the scene.

Raju was murdered on 17 November 2026, bringing renewed scrutiny to the circumstances surrounding her death, given her family link to Naicker, a Durban businessman who recently testified before the commission regarding allegations that he orchestrated the murders of five men.

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Explosive TikTok allegations before her death

As details of Raju's background surfaced following the shooting, attention quickly turned to a series of TikTok posts she had made on her account (@tamryn.raju) during the period surrounding Naicker's Madlanga Commission appearance.

In the clips, Raju named alleged criminal figures and corrupt police officers, claiming Naicker collaborated with them to eliminate business rivals and consolidate control over several industries in Durban.

She also publicly accused Naicker of involvement in the 2022 murder of her father, Elvis Raju — who was Naicker's own uncle. Reports indicate she had posted about receiving threats before being killed.

Naicker had previously blamed Elvis Raju's murder on his business rival Bevan Loftus. The allegations made by Tamryn Raju in her videos remain unverified.

Raju's death comes closely on the heels of Naicker's appearance before the Madlanga Commission, where he faced allegations of paying more than R2.5 million to Lieutenant-Colonel Deenadayalan Govender — known as Deena, the former head of the Hawks' KwaZulu-Natal tracing team — to arrange the killings of Loftus and four other men.

Loftus was killed on 1 April 2026 alongside Sihle Zondi, Michigan Hippolyte, Ryan Santos, and Chase Fynn in what some allege was a contract murder operation disguised as a legitimate police action.

During his testimony, Naicker denied all allegations against him and has not been charged in connection with the five deaths. He also rejected claims that he is a drug dealer or gang leader, stating that while elements of the towing industry are linked to drug activity, he has no personal involvement.

How did South Africans react?

The timing of the killing has fuelled intense debate on social media, with users pointing directly to the claims Raju made online before she was shot:

@itsdaisym wrote:

"She also posted the threats she received before she passed away."

@lizross1 commented:

"There's no such thing as a coincidence in the criminal underworld."

@CollectiveWire noted:

"She actually dropped a lot of people in her videos. You'd be surprised at the connections she gave in her videos, and I hope they go through them. Those drops and hints are all there, and I hope those new names get investigated."

@cD9579716162488 stated:

"We rely on SAPS KZN to apprehend the heartless killers who brutally murdered this young lady and left a child without their mom. Rest in peace, dear lady."

@ZacRondoc said:

"It is important to note that she had been accusing him of killing her father, his uncle, Elvis Raju (allegedly). The very same uncle that he accused Bevan of killing (allegedly). Prayers for her special-needs daughter, who had to witness such a tragedy.

@Lalunaki27 echoed that:

"It is important to note that she was exposing him on TikTok."

Other stories about the Commission and safety of witnesses

The Madlanga Commission expressed concern about witness safety following the alleged assassination attempt on Brown Mogotsi.

The Madlanga Commission ruled that secret police handler, Witness G, may testify remotely with voice alteration.

A witness who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was shot dead on the East Rand in Gauteng.

Source: Briefly News