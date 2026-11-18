The South African Weather Service issued multiple weather alerts for Wednesday, 18 November 2026

Severe thunderstorm warnings cover parts of the Free State and North West, with risks of flooding and power disruptions

Extreme heat and fire danger conditions threaten large parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape and beyond

A person trying to run out of the rain on the left and a home destroyed after heavy downpours on the right. Images: Stasys Kudarauskas/Getty and CHUYN/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africans in several provinces face a dangerous combination of severe thunderstorms, extreme heat and high fire danger conditions on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) rolls out a series of weather alerts.

A yellow level 2 impact-based warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms over the northern and northeastern Free State and southeastern North West. SAWS warns that these storms could trigger localised flooding, damage to homes and settlements, and disruptions to both electricity and communication networks.

Fire and heat threaten multiple provinces

Beyond the storms, fire danger remains a serious concern. Extremely high fire danger conditions have been flagged for the western Free State, western North West and the entire Northern Cape. Parts of the Western Cape are also at risk, specifically the West Coast and Cape Winelands Districts, as well as the Theewaterskloof, Swellendam, Laingsburg and Beaufort West Local Municipalities.

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Heat advisories covering very hot to extremely hot conditions apply across the interior of the Northern Cape's Namakwa District, the West Coast, City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, interior Overberg District, Central and Little Karoo, and Hessequa Local Municipality. Extreme heat is set to persist into Thursday across the Cape Winelands, interior Overberg, Central and Little Karoo and Hessequa.

What to expect across the country

Gauteng residents can expect a warm, partly cloudy Wednesday with isolated showers and thundershowers, particularly in the south, alongside a high UVB sunburn index. Mpumalanga and Limpopo will start with morning fog before clouds build and scattered showers develop over the highveld. North West will be windy and warm to hot with isolated eastern thundershowers.

The Free State will clear after early eastern fog, turning partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered central and eastern storms. The Northern Cape will be hot to very hot and largely fine, with Kamiesberg Municipality reaching extremely hot conditions and coastal fog expected by mid-morning.

The Western Cape will be hot to extremely hot in central and western areas, with fine conditions in the southeast and evening fog along the west coast. The Eastern Cape will be warm to hot and mostly fine after morning interior fog, while KwaZulu-Natal can expect cool, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated showers through the day.

Residents in affected areas are urged to monitor updates from SAWS and take precautions against flooding, fire risk, and heat-related illness.

See the SAWS report below:

More on SA weather warnings

Briefly News recently reported on a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe storms in Gauteng and parts of Limpopo as the Western and Northern Cape braced for heat.

recently reported on a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe storms in Gauteng and parts of Limpopo as the Western and Northern Cape braced for heat. Debonairs Pizza SA tried to turn the viral solar halo over Gauteng into an ad, and South Africans had plenty to say in the comments.

A Soweto man filmed what a severe storm left behind inside his home, and Mzansi shared their own flooding experiences.

Source: Briefly News