Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma publicly criticised President Ramaphosa outside the Johannesburg High Court over what she called a failure to put South Africans first

The court has been hearing arguments about the detention of undocumented foreign nationals seeking asylum in South Africa

Ngobese-Zuma questioned what Ramaphosa would be remembered for and urged him to listen to ordinary citizens before leaving office

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and Jacinta Ngobese Zuma (right). Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa outside the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday, challenging him to explain where his priorities truly lie.

Ngobese-Zuma was present at the court, where a full bench has been hearing arguments from multiple parties about the detention of undocumented foreign nationals while their asylum applications are processed. After two days of hearings, the bench is expected to conduct an inspection in loco at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp.

Ngobese-Zuma challenges Ramaphosa to act

The civic movement leader did not hold back. She questioned whether the president, who was on a working trip to the United States at the time, would have made any difference had he been in South Africa.

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"He'll never attend to anything that has to do with South Africans and prioritise it," she said.

She also called out Ramaphosa for his silence following a recent mass shooting, saying his attention appeared to be directed elsewhere. In her view, the president was quicker to warn the public against acts of perceived violence towards undocumented foreign nationals than to address the safety concerns of South Africans.

"His priorities are all skewed," she said.

Ngobese-Zuma raised several specific concerns, including children who reportedly died after eating poisoned food purchased from a tuck shop allegedly owned by an undocumented foreign national. She also pointed to drugs and illicit goods entering South African ports, asking what the government was doing to tackle those issues.

What will Ramaphosa be remembered for?

Looking ahead to the end of Ramaphosa's term, Ngobese-Zuma posed a direct question about his legacy.

"So what is he going to be remembered for?"

She acknowledged he may not be able to fix everything before leaving office, but said the least he could do was listen.

"Do something that will make us remember you as a president who at least listened to his own people," she said.

Ngobese-Zuma added that she was hopeful the court would rule in favour of their position, as the bench prepares to visit the Lindela Repatriation Centre as part of the ongoing proceedings.

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Jacinta says political paries lost votes over illegal immigration

Previously, Briefly News reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has attributed the losses suffered by several political parties in the 2026 Local Government Elections to their failure to address illegal immigration as a voter concern. In a public post following the 4 November polls, Ngobese-Zuma argued that immigration had been a decisive issue at the ballot box, despite political parties having allegedly disregarded the warnings her movement raised ahead of the elections

Source: Briefly News