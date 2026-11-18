The EFF supported Parliament's decision to re-establish the ad hoc committee investigating allegations by KZN police commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

EFF MP Sharon Letlape-Ramatlama argued the committee lacked sufficient resources to fulfil its mandate from the outset

The committee's terms of reference include probing alleged political interference involving Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, Brown Mogotsi, and Vusimuzi Matlala

EFF called for the Ad Hoc Committee to be re-established. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters have backed the reconstitution of Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee tasked with investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, saying the inquiry needs more time to do its work properly.

According to Eyewitness News, EFF Member of Parliament Sharon Letlape-Ramatlama made the party's position clear as Parliament deliberated on extending the committee's mandate. The committee was first established in July 2025 under the chairpersonship of Molapi Soviet Lekganyane.

EFF backs re-establishment of police inquiry

Letlape-Ramatlama argued that committee members must be given adequate opportunity to assess responses submitted by individuals facing adverse findings. She further stated that the committee needs to account for evidence emerging from the Madlanga Commission, chaired by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, as well as ongoing South African Police Service arrests and investigations carried out by the Special Investigating Unit.

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She recalled that the EFF had called for a parliamentary inquiry shortly after Mkhwanazi addressed the nation on 6 July 2025, when the commissioner raised concerns about criminal syndicate infiltration within the criminal justice system. While the party had anticipated a thorough diagnostic process, Letlape-Ramatlama argued the committee was hamstrung from the outset by a lack of resources needed to execute its mandate effectively.

Scope of the Committee's inquiry

The committee's terms of reference cover alleged political interference and relationships involving Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, as well as Brown Mogotsi and Vusimuzi Matlala. Letlape-Ramatlama's remarks underscored the EFF's view that the full body of available evidence, including that produced through the ongoing Madlanga Commission proceedings, must be incorporated before the committee finalises its conclusions. No other parties' positions on the mandate extension were provided at the time of reporting.

No links between Mchunu and Cat Matlala: Ad Hoc Committee

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Ad Hoc Committee finding no evidence linking Senzo Mchunu to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala. The draft report examined allegations of corruption and political interference raised by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The finding drew scepticism from South Africans, many of whom said they were waiting for the Madlanga Commission’s conclusions. Read how the committee reached its decision and why the parallel inquiry has captured public attention.

Source: Briefly News