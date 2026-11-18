ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has filed an affidavit, directly contradicting Helen Zille's claims about Shadrack Sibiya's appointment

Zille claimed in an eNCA interview in November 2026 that Mashaba appointed Sibiya at Julius Malema's instruction

Mashaba's affidavit sparked mixed reactions on social media, as South Africans weighed in on the latest development in the matter

Herman Mashaba disputed Helen Zille's claim about Shadrack Sibiya’s appointment. Images: Per-Anders Petterson (Getty Images)/ @LeratoPillayZAR (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has filed a sworn affidavit disputing Helen Zille's account of how former top cop Shadrack Sibiya came to head the City of Johannesburg's Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS).

In the affidavit, dated 16 November 2026, Mashaba claimed it was Zille who first set the appointment process in motion. The affidavit was submitted in support of Julius Malema's court application seeking to prevent Zille from repeating her allegation that Malema effectively controlled Johannesburg's administration during Mashaba's 2016 to 2019 mayoral term.

Malema responded to the allegations with a legal threat, and Zille, who refused to apologise, met it with a public "see you in court" response.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mashaba turns the tables on Zille

In the affidavit, Mashaba states that Zille recommended he approach former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach for advice on a suitable candidate to fill the GFIS leadership position. Breytenbach subsequently put forward Sibiya's name, citing his law enforcement experience.

This directly contradicts claims Zille made in an eNCA interview on 8 November 2026, in which she alleged that Mashaba appointed Sibiya at Malema's instruction and that when she raised objections, Mashaba told her it was "the price we pay to stay in power."

ActionSA's national chairperson and Mashaba's former chief of staff, Michael Beaumont, corroborated the account. Beaumont confirmed that after the GFIS position became vacant, he personally contacted Zille for guidance on potential candidates, and that she directed him to Breytenbach.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users reacted to the latest development with a mix of scepticism and amusement.

Maurice Khendla wrote:

"There's no need to stress as it will be ventilated in court where the truth will be determined."

Bongani Nhlapo offered a colourful analogy:

"Here is a driver saying, 'I drove this bus over the cliff because I was told by one of the passengers that there is a shortcut over the cliff'."

SA Government Report posted:

"Fight Fight. Mashaba vs Zille. Mashaba's affidavit says Zille is lying about EFF influence in city appointments. Who is telling the truth, Mzansi? Politics is getting messy."

Tavhanyani Mainganye stated:

"He knows DA better than us, and he's showing them flames now.

Leeroy Delmark Arnolds joked:

"Mashaba needs therapy. Gogo gives him sleepless nights."

Zille refuses to apologise to Malema

Briefly News reported that Zille responded after Malema's lawyers sent her a formal demand letter following her recent allegations.

The letter gave Zille until close of business on 11 November 2026 to retract her statements and issue a public apology.

Zille alleged that former Johannesburg mayor Mashaba had effectively become "the EFF's mayor" during his time in office.

Source: Briefly News