Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia confirmed he will address the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 15 December about policing reform plans

Cachalia told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police that the current SAPS crisis presented an opportunity to introduce major structural changes

The acting minister has begun consulting police unions and expects the Madlanga Commission to release its findings in February

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia is set to appear before the Madlanga Commission. Images: IOL/Facebook and Per-Ander Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia is set to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 15 December, where he will present the government's proposed approach to overhauling South Africa's policing system.

The Madlanga Commission is currently investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within South Africa's criminal justice system, including within SAPS.

Cachalia to give evidence before Madlanga

Cachalia made the announcement while addressing Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

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He told committee members that the ongoing crisis within the South African Police Service (SAPS) had created an opening for meaningful, far-reaching change.

"I have also been asked to appear before the Madlanga Commission to share the department's reflections on the reset on the 15th of December," he said.

Cachalia pushes for wider policing reform

The acting minister stressed that the proposed policing reset should extend beyond its current scope. He outlined a broader reform programme that would draw on the work of three distinct bodies: Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police, the Madlanga Commission itself, and Parliament's ad hoc committee.

Cachalia also highlighted proposed amendments to the South African Police Service Act, following a decision taken by the portfolio committee the previous week. He expects the Commission to release its findings in February, which he said would be instrumental in guiding the reform agenda going forward.

He urged all relevant stakeholders to work towards a unified vision for policing in the country.

"In this crisis moment, we also have an opportunity to reset, and I think it's very important that we work towards a consensus on this reform agenda," he told MPs.

See X post on the announcement here:

Cachalia recommends suspension for officers mentioned at Madlanga

Briefly News also reported that Professor Firoz Cachalia recommended that police officers implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry should be placed on precautionary suspension. The Acting Minister of Police said that he made the recommendation to Major General Fannie Masemola, the National Police Commissioner.

He made the suggestion in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to accept the interim recommendations of the Commission and order the establishment of a task team to investigate individuals implicated in the Commission.

Source: Briefly News