Slim Chances of Finding Ananqobile Jiyela Alive After Dobsonville Flash Floods, EMS Says
- City of Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi addressed media in Dobsonville on 18 November 2026 after an 11-year-old girl was swept away by floodwater
- Rescue teams suspended the search on Tuesday due to safety concerns, and police divers recovered a man's body during the initial operation
- The girl's family is appealing for the recovery of her body as search teams resumed efforts on Wednesday morning
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GAUTENG — City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has warned that the chances of finding 11-year-old Ananqobile Jiyela alive are slim, following a flash flood incident in Dobsonville Extension 3 on 17 November 2026.
Mulaudzi delivered the update during a media briefing at the scene. According to News24, he also used the briefing to correct earlier reports that had misidentified the missing child as a nine-year-old boy. Ananqobile was swept into floodwater after children jumped out of a scholar transport vehicle that had been caught in rapidly rising water.
Search suspended then resumed
Rescue technicians halted the search on Tuesday due to safety concerns created by the flood conditions. During that first phase of the operation, police divers recovered the body of a man believed to be in his forties from the water.
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Teams returned to the Dobsonville stream on Wednesday morning, with police divers and the City of Johannesburg Aquatic Rescue Unit resuming operations at approximately 08:30. The police K9 unit worked alongside them from the point where Ananqobile entered the water.
Mulaudzi described the operation as a search and recovery mission, clarifying that the primary focus has shifted towards helping the family find closure. He cautioned that further rainfall, under the current weather warning, could disrupt ongoing efforts.
Family waits for answers
The girl's uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, told reporters that Ananqobile's father contacted him immediately after the storm struck but has since been unable to speak. Mokoena said the family's immediate hope is for the task team to recover the body so that they know where she is.
Mulaudzi also issued a public safety warning following a separate incident on Tuesday, in which a minibus taxi carrying schoolchildren drove through a flooded road without causing any injuries. He urged motorists to avoid crossing flooded roads under any circumstances.
View a tweet about the family at the site of her disappearance on X:
El Nino brings severe thunderstorms to Gauteng
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the severe thunderstorms that struck Johannesburg as El Niño returned to Gauteng, prompting emergency services to place all seven city regions on high alert.
With destructive winds, large hail and flooding risks reported, authorities warned residents to avoid rivers and flooded roads as rescuers monitored conditions across the city.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za