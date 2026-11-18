City of Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi addressed media in Dobsonville on 18 November 2026 after an 11-year-old girl was swept away by floodwater

Rescue teams suspended the search on Tuesday due to safety concerns, and police divers recovered a man's body during the initial operation

The girl's family is appealing for the recovery of her body as search teams resumed efforts on Wednesday morning

Ananqobile Jiyela's father is distraught after floods swept her away. Images: Ashraf Hendricks/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images and Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has warned that the chances of finding 11-year-old Ananqobile Jiyela alive are slim, following a flash flood incident in Dobsonville Extension 3 on 17 November 2026.

Mulaudzi delivered the update during a media briefing at the scene. According to News24, he also used the briefing to correct earlier reports that had misidentified the missing child as a nine-year-old boy. Ananqobile was swept into floodwater after children jumped out of a scholar transport vehicle that had been caught in rapidly rising water.

Search suspended then resumed

Rescue technicians halted the search on Tuesday due to safety concerns created by the flood conditions. During that first phase of the operation, police divers recovered the body of a man believed to be in his forties from the water.

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Teams returned to the Dobsonville stream on Wednesday morning, with police divers and the City of Johannesburg Aquatic Rescue Unit resuming operations at approximately 08:30. The police K9 unit worked alongside them from the point where Ananqobile entered the water.

Mulaudzi described the operation as a search and recovery mission, clarifying that the primary focus has shifted towards helping the family find closure. He cautioned that further rainfall, under the current weather warning, could disrupt ongoing efforts.

Family waits for answers

The girl's uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, told reporters that Ananqobile's father contacted him immediately after the storm struck but has since been unable to speak. Mokoena said the family's immediate hope is for the task team to recover the body so that they know where she is.

Mulaudzi also issued a public safety warning following a separate incident on Tuesday, in which a minibus taxi carrying schoolchildren drove through a flooded road without causing any injuries. He urged motorists to avoid crossing flooded roads under any circumstances.

View a tweet about the family at the site of her disappearance on X:

El Nino brings severe thunderstorms to Gauteng

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the severe thunderstorms that struck Johannesburg as El Niño returned to Gauteng, prompting emergency services to place all seven city regions on high alert.

With destructive winds, large hail and flooding risks reported, authorities warned residents to avoid rivers and flooded roads as rescuers monitored conditions across the city.

Source: Briefly News