Josephine (Josie) Boshoga took to X on 18 November 2026 to mark two years since her brother Jerry was kidnapped in Centurion

Despite raids, Interpol involvement, and testimony before the Madlanga Commission, Jerry's whereabouts remain unknown

Associate Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala has repeatedly denied any role in the disappearance before parliamentary and judicial inquiries

Jerry Boshoga was kidnapped two years ago, and there is no news on his whereabouts or whether he's still alive. Image: @Miz_Ruraltarain

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Two years after entrepreneur and cattle farmer Jerry Boshoga vanished in Centurion, his sister Josephine (Josie) Boshoga posted on X to mark the anniversary.

The post, shared on 18 November 2026, drew nearly 50,000 views and reignited public interest in a case that has wound through parliamentary hearings, a major judicial inquiry, and an Interpol investigation without resolution.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

How Jerry Boshoga disappeared

On 18 November 2024, Boshoga, then aged 45, travelled to Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, reportedly for a business meeting. His brother accompanied him to a complex near a KFC, where a man in a Mercedes-Benz pulled up. Boshoga got into the vehicle at approximately 18:49 and was never seen again.

Forensic analysts from Mike Bolhuis's Specialised Security Services found that location-sharing and tracking on his phone had been disabled that morning and that his location history had been deleted. Location data showed that the phone remained active until 20 November 2024 and traced a route through Etwatwa in Springs before going silent.

Abductors contacted the family shortly after the disappearance, initially demanding R60 million in ransom, later reducing that figure to R25 million and then R10 million. When the family could not pay, the kidnappers circulated graphic torture videos on social media.

Raids, inquiries, and ongoing denials

Police investigators subsequently identified Boshoga's associate Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala as a person of interest and conducted a lengthy raid on his home in Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria. Boshoga was not found, but items inside the property were noted to match the background visible in the ransom videos sent to the family.

Matlala has since appeared before both Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on police corruption and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing the infiltration of the justice system by criminal syndicates.

During parliamentary questioning in November 2025, he denied involvement and described Boshoga as a close friend, while acknowledging that Boshoga had travelled to Centurion on the day he disappeared to collect chemicals allegedly used in drug manufacturing. Matlala also admitted to lending Boshoga R1 million, claiming it was for cattle farming. He also made an appeal to Boshoga's kidnappers during his appearance.

In October 2025, SAPS confirmed Interpol had been enlisted to pursue cross-border leads. SAPS also issued a formal statement in July 2025 dismissing false social media reports that Boshoga's body had been found, confirming the search remained active.

On 11 November 2026, Matlala appeared again before the Madlanga Commission to address claims made by Witness C regarding the matching items found at his house. Matlala maintained his denial of any involvement in the kidnapping and acknowledged hosting Boshoga at his home a few times in the past.

As of publication, Jerry Boshoga has not been located, and no arrests have been confirmed in connection with his abduction.

How did South Africans react?

Responses to Josie Boshoga's post reflected the complexity of public feeling around the case.

@KB_Madibz8 wrote:

"Your family deserves justice."

@Lecheadi said:

"Hopefully one day the truth will come out, and you can get closure."

@LImabuza75 wrote:

"I pray you find him or his remains at least, so that you can have closure"

@Colin28092809 commented:

"I don't think that he is a good person, but he's your family member, so you have every right to be pained by his kidnapping."

@JonathanViceroy said:

"Sadly, we all know who was responsible, and that there is a slim chance of a happy ending."

Matlala sends a message to Boshoga's mother

Briefly News reported that Matlala was asked about Boshoga's kidnapping during his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Julius Malema gave Matlala the platform to address Boshoga's mother, who believed that Cat had kidnapped her son.

Matlala has continuously denied any involvement in Boshoga's kidnapping, claiming that they were close.

Source: Briefly News