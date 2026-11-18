A 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed 51-year-old domestic worker Nomsa Mokoena at a farm along the R38 in Barberton, Mpumalanga

The teenager reportedly confessed to police that he felt like killing someone on the morning of Saturday, 14 November 2026

Mokoena's son Petrus Shai revealed the family's plans in the wake of the tragedy, saying he held no anger toward the farm

A domestic worker was shot at a farm in Mpumalanga. Images: @Jacanewswatch/X and David Turnley

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA — The son of a domestic worker shot dead on a farm in Barberton says he will return to work at the same property once his mother has been laid to rest, despite the traumatic circumstances surrounding her death.

His mother was allegedly shot and killed by a 14-year-old boy who lived on the property with elderly relatives.

Son speaks out after fatal shooting

Petrus Shai, the second-born child of 51-year-old Nomsa Mokoena, described the family as shaken but said he bore no anger toward the farm or its occupants.

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"I am not afraid to go back to work. I am not angry. We are not the first people to go through a similar incident, and these incidents end up without justice," Shai said.

He added that the family would manage despite their loss, and expressed a preference for privacy rather than further media engagement, saying they wished to focus on moving forward.

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What happened on the R38 farm

Mpumalanga police received a call from the teenager at approximately 5am on Saturday, 14 November 2026. Officers were told that he had shot the domestic worker, who resided in an outside room on the farm situated along the R38 outside Barberton.

According to police, the shooting took place at around 5:50am while Mokoena was asleep. The boy allegedly knocked on her door, and when she answered, he fired at her with a shotgun believed to belong to his uncle.

When police arrived on the scene alongside emergency medical services personnel, Mokoena was declared dead. The teenager reportedly told officers that he had woken that morning with an urge to kill someone.

Shai acknowledged the gravity of what the family had endured but said they had reached a point of acceptance.

"I am going back to work at the farm after burying my mother," he said.

Teenager arrested, legal process to follow

Previously, Briefly News reported that the 14-year-old was arrested and appeared in court. He was subsequently released into his guardian's care.The teenager stood before the Child Justice Court on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, where he faced a murder charge. The case was postponed to allow for further investigation, and no new court date has been confirmed. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the case followed standard child justice procedures.

Source: Briefly News