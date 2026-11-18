The Economic Freedom Fighters issued a statement on 18 November 2026 demanding Aaron Motsoaledi step down as Health Minister

The EFF linked Motsoaledi to a R15.5 billion ARV tender scandal involving several companies

The party also called on the Competition Commission to investigate potential collusion among the implicated firms

The EFF wants Aaron Motsoaledi to step down. Image: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Economic Freedom Fighters have demanded the immediate resignation of Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, citing his alleged failure to account for a R15.5 billion antiretroviral (ARV) tender scandal.

The EFF, which recently took a step closer towards a coalition with the MK Party, issued its statement on 18 November 2026, accusing Motsoaledi of offering inadequate answers when questioned about the procurement irregularities. According to the party, the minister chose to distance himself from the process rather than take responsibility, insisting he did not personally involve himself in tenders and relied solely on information supplied by departmental officials.

EFF accuses Motsoaledi of negligence

The EFF argued that Motsoaledi's position is untenable under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), which places accountability for departmental expenditure on the executive authority. The party contended that deflecting responsibility to officials does not absolve the minister of his oversight obligations.

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The statement also referenced Portfolio Committee public hearings held in February 2026, during which the scandal reportedly came under parliamentary scrutiny. Among the companies cited in connection with the tender process were Barrs, Innovata, Viatris, Hetero, and Cipla. The EFF further called on the Competition Commission to investigate whether any of these firms engaged in collusive conduct during the bidding process.

The party noted that a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe had been launched and that the tender process had since been restarted, but maintained that this did not go far enough without ministerial accountability.

Public reaction divided

The call for resignation drew mixed responses on social media. @Jonginziba questioned the logic of holding the minister personally responsible, writing:

"Why not blame the official working at procurement. Next time you'll be telling him that he interfere with procurement."

@Makhetha57060 was similarly dismissive, asking:

"This is just nonsense. Why want him to resign?"

@CoolGuy19219 raised broader concerns about the EFF's credibility in making such demands, writing:

"The EFF called for the arrest of Fannie Masemola over some cooked charges by Andrea Johnson and some intelligence from F Khan. EFF cannot be trusted with calling for resignation of anyone. we can only trust legimate process only."

At the time of publication, Minister Motsoaledi's office had not issued a public response to the EFF's statement.

View the statement on X here:

EFF backs Ad-Hoc Committee re-establishment

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the EFF’s support for re-establishing Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations raised by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The party says the inquiry needs more time and resources to assess evidence, including material from the Madlanga Commission.

Source: Briefly News