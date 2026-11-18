Xolani Zuma, legal head of the March and March Movement, called for a complete ban on Nigerians

The movement also demanded that South Africa withdraw from the 1951 UN Refugee Convention

The march comes amid an ongoing High Court battle over the detention of asylum seekers in the country

The March and March Movement called for Nigerian nationals to be banned from South Africa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The March and March Movement has called on the South African government to impose a complete ban on Nigerians entering the country, issuing the demand during a protest march to the Department of Home Affairs in Pretoria on 18 November 2026.

Addressing demonstrators, Xolani Zuma, who serves as legal head of the March and March Movement and CEO of the SA First Forum, urged the state to bar Nigerians from South Africa over allegations of drug trafficking.

"The state must ban Nigeria from South Africa. They must ban Nigeria until they stop selling drugs to our people," Zuma told the crowd.

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"We do not want Nigeria in South Africa anymore, as we know them."

Zuma, who is also the husband of March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, delivered the remarks as protesters advanced toward the Home Affairs offices. Several businesses along the route closed their doors in anticipation of potential disruptions.

Broader immigration and refugee demands

Beyond the call to exclude Nigerians, the movement is pressing the government for sweeping policy changes.

Protesters demanded that South Africa withdraw from the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, stop accepting new refugee applications, and speed up the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals currently in the country.

The march unfolded against the backdrop of ongoing High Court proceedings concerning 33 individuals detained at the Lindela repatriation centre who had indicated an intention to apply for refugee status when arrested.

The movement is challenging the legal basis for detaining asylum seekers under those circumstances, with judgment in the matter currently reserved.

Nigerian seeks compensation over anti-illegal immigration protests

Briefly News previously reported that Nigeria's Foreign Ministry weighed in on the anti-illegal immigration marches in South Africa.

Discussing the repatriation of its citizens, Nigeria's Acting High Commissioner, Alexander Ajayi, noted that some citizens left assets behind.

Social media users weighed in on the situation, as well as the comments made by some Nigerians about the assets that they owned in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News