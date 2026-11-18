Karyn Arnauld Bakelaar, 52, was found buried on her Richmond farm on Friday, 13 November 2026, after her family appealed for help finding her

Her husband was arrested following the discovery and appeared in the Richmond Magistrate's Court

The accused indicated he would not apply for bail and was remanded in custody

Karyn Bakelaar's husband was arrested in connection with her murder. Images: Dave Bakelaar/ Facebook and Flying colours limited

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — A Canadian woman reported missing has been found dead and buried in a shallow grave on her farm in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal. Her husband has since been arrested and made his first court appearance in connection with her death.

Karyn Arnauld Bakelaar, 52, was discovered on the property on Friday, 13 November 2026. Her family had previously made a public appeal for information about her whereabouts before the grim discovery was made.

Husband remanded in custody

The accused appeared before the Richmond Magistrate's Court on Monday, 16 November 2026. According to the court roll, he indicated that he would not be seeking bail and was subsequently remanded in custody. The matter has been postponed to 10 December 2026.

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No formal charges have been publicly confirmed at this stage. The accused has not yet entered a plea and remains presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Key details still unclear

Police have not publicly disclosed the circumstances surrounding Bakelaar's death, including how she died, how long she had been missing prior to the discovery of her remains, or what led investigators to the site on the farm. It also remains unclear whether officials from the Canadian government are involved in the matter.

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Bloemfontein man arrested for wife's murder

In similar news, a 38-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge after his wife was found dead at their home in Grasslands Three, Bloemfontein, on the evening of Wednesday, 15 July 2026. Police were not the first to discover the victim. A tenant living on the property had arrived home to find the husband asleep outside the house in a heavily intoxicated state. When the tenant entered the main dwelling, he found the 38-year-old woman lying on a bed covered with blankets, with blood visible around her mouth. Emergency medical services were called immediately alongside police.

Newlywed husband flees to Mazambique after killing his wife

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Secunda community was in shock after a woman's body was found in a bag at her home, just weeks after her wedding. Her 44-year-old husband has been formally charged with her murder after police tracked her down in Mozambique. Werner Muller appeared in court after being accused of killing his wife, Rene Muller, also 44. The couple had only been married for two months at the time of the incident.

Source: Briefly News