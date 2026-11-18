World Rugby handed Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus a six-match ban after he criticised match officials at a Dublin press conference

The ANC described the suspension as extremely harsh and joined SA Rugby's call for a full inquiry into the decision

Erasmus sparked the controversy by questioning officiating in South Africa's 21-19 loss to France, raising concerns about illegal tackles

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus (left) and ANC Secretary generla Fikile Mbalula (right).Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Shauna Clinton

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's governing party has come out firmly in support of Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus after World Rugby suspended him for six matches with immediate effect on 21 November 2026.

The ban follows remarks Erasmus made at a media conference in Dublin, where he criticised match officials ahead of the Nations Championship Test between South Africa and Ireland scheduled for Saturday.

ANC defends Erasmus's right to speak out

The ANC pushed back against the sanction, calling it "extremely harsh," particularly given the significance of the upcoming Ireland fixture. The party said it stood with SA Rugby's demand for a full inquiry into the decision.

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"We join SA Rugby's call for a full inquiry into his banning following the press conference ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship Test against Ireland in Dublin," the ANC said in a statement.

The party also framed Erasmus's words as a defence of the sport rather than an attack on officials.

"The ANC views his comments in the context of preserving the integrity of the sport, promoting fairness and competitiveness rather than undermining the integrity of the sport and officials," the statement read.

The ANC further praised Erasmus as one of the most decorated rugby coaches in the world, citing his impressive record both on and off the field.

See ANC statement posted on X here:

Why World Rugby acted against Erasmus

The trouble started after South Africa's narrow 21-19 defeat to France. At the Dublin press conference, Erasmus questioned the officiating throughout that match, alleging that referees and the television match official failed to flag between 16 and 17 illegal "knee-drop" or "hip-drop" tackles by French players.

He went further, raising the question of whether that inaction could be considered "match-fixing," a word choice that prompted World Rugby to pursue disciplinary action. Under the terms of his suspension, Erasmus is barred from match-day activities, coaching duties and any direct communication with players outside of management channels.

French investigation backs Erasmus concerns

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus' concerns about Maxime Lucu's yellow-card suspension against the Springboks have received fresh backing following an investigation by French sports newspaper L'Équipe. The investigation found that the France scrumhalf returned to the field before completing his mandatory 10-minute spell in the sin bin during the Test in Paris on Friday, 13 November 2026. Erasmus had questioned the timing after the match, claiming that Lucu spent only seven minutes on the sidelines.

Source: Briefly News