A new Bobtail survey of over 2,000 South Africans found that dogs outrank social media as a daily source of happiness

The Feed the Joy survey revealed just how deeply embedded dogs are in SA households, from birthday gifts to multilingual conversations

Most dog owners said they would rather spend extra December money on at-home experiences with their pets than go on holiday

A young man holding his dog. Images: Supplied/Bobtail

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South African dog owners are choosing their four-legged companions over their screens, and the numbers make it clear by how much.

Bobtail's Feed the Joy survey, conducted in October 2026 with 2,029 voluntary respondents, including 1,801 current dog owners, found that 85.6% of owners smile or laugh daily because of their dogs. Only 49.4% said the same about social media.

Bobtail Assistant Brand Manager Savashnee Naidoo said that while screens constantly compete for people's attention, dogs offer something far less complicated.

"Dogs provide an uncomplicated, genuine relationship that lifts moods and brings people into the moment," she said.

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Dogs over devices for SA kids too

The survey found this preference stretches across generations. Among adults living with children aged 16 or younger, 77.5% believed their children would choose playing with a dog over picking up a device. An even higher 94.1% said they would actively prefer their children to choose the dog over screen time.

The bond between South African owners and their pets runs deep. Nearly 94% of respondents said their dog's greeting alone is enough to lift their spirits after a hard day. Companionship was cited as a reason for owning a dog by 68.9% of owners, almost twice the number who mentioned security at 34.7%.

A young girl is playing fetch with a dog on the left and a black and white dog on the right. Images: Supplied/Bobtail

Source: Original

Birthdays, bilingualism and December plans

The survey also uncovered some endearing habits. Two-thirds of owners said they talk to their dogs throughout the entire day, with 48.3% sharing life updates, 46.8% discussing supper plans, and 44.4% speaking to their pets in more than one language.

Gift-giving is widespread too. Three quarters of owners, 74%, buy their dogs birthday presents or gifts. Women do so at a slightly higher rate (77.5%) than men (66.4%), and a further 19.6% said their dogs simply deserve them.

When asked how they would spend extra money in December, 80.4% of owners chose simple at-home time with their dogs over a holiday or getaway for themselves.

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Source: Briefly News