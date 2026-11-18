The Political Killings Task Team arrested a suspect 15 days after uMkhonto weSizwe Party Ugu Regional Organiser Lastborn Thobelani Shazi was killed

Shazi was fatally shot at his home in Umzumbe on 2 November 2026 while on a virtual MK Party meeting, just two days before the local government elections

Investigators linked the suspect not only to Shazi's killing but also to the murder of another individual who was believed to be involved in the murder

The PKTT made an arrest in the murder of the Mkhonto weSizwe Party member Lastborn Shazi. Image: @MajadiboduSimon

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the murder of uMkhonto weSizwe Party Ugu Regional Organiser Lastborn Thobelani Shazi.

Shazi was shot dead on the night of 2 November 2026 at his residence in Umzumbe in the Ugu region of KwaZulu-Natal, just two days before the local government elections on 4 November 2026.

At the time of the attack, he was participating in a virtual MK Party regional elections planning meeting. Gunmen arrived at his home, knocked on the door, and opened fire when he answered. He dropped off the video call abruptly, and party colleagues learned of the shooting shortly afterwards.

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Suspect linked to two murders

The PKTT made the arrest on 18 November 2026, following 15 days of intensive investigation. Officers apprehended the suspect at his homestead in a village near Port Shepstone.

Investigators allege that the arrested man acted as one of the coordinators of the plot to kill Shazi. Crucially, the investigation also uncovered a second murder linked to the suspect: the alleged hitman believed to have carried out the assassination was subsequently shot and killed following a dispute over payment for the job.

The suspect is expected to appear in two separate courts on Thursday, 19 November 2026 — at the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court and the Mzumbe Magistrate's Court. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

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Source: Briefly News