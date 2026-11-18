The African National Congress responded to a BusinessTech report linking its municipal coalition negotiations to the rand's slide

The ANC maintained that coalition arrangements should be guided by voter mandates, not pressure from financial markets

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the report's claims and the ANC's response to the article

The ANC rejected claims that its coalition negotiations were responsible for the rand's decline. Image: Ben185/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The African National Congress has pushed back against claims that its local government coalition negotiations are behind the rand's depreciation towards R17 to the US dollar, directly targeting a BusinessTech report it accused of creating a misleading impression.

The ANC's spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri disputed the framing of the BusinessTech article, which was titled "Rand pushing R17 to the dollar over worries the ANC will drop the DA."

The ANC previously described the DA as a last resort for coalition arrangements in Gauteng municipalities, but argued that the report's own cited evidence contradicted its headline premise.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

ANC points to global factors as the cause

Bhengu-Motsiri noted that there were also other factors contributing to the rand's decline.

"The report itself identifies a stronger dollar and expectations of higher US interest rates as factors behind the rand's weakness," she said.

Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop, who was quoted in the original BusinessTech piece, attributed the currency's slide primarily to global monetary conditions.

"Precious metals have fallen on increased expectations of US interest rate hikes in global financial markets, with US inflation concerns intensifying," she said.

The strengthening dollar has weighed on gold and platinum prices, both of which are closely tied to the rand's performance.

Bhengu-Motsiri also acknowledged that the DA's electoral support entitled it to participate in democratic negotiations, as did any other party that received votes. She said that the ANC's position was that decisions in hung municipalities should reflect the mandates given by voters, rather than be shaped by the expectations of financial markets.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans online offered a range of interpretations.

Luyanda Usapho LwaMakhuma wrote:

"The Rand is weakening because of a bullish dollar and the collapse of prices of precious metals, especially gold. It has nothing to do with the recent local government elections. The Iran-US war has made things worse in the global economy."

Hugo Strydom was less sympathetic to the ANC's argument:

"Hard for the ANC to admit that they are the reason SA is turning into a major economic disaster."

Zama Luvuno offered a measured take:

"It is not that the Rand is weaker, but the US dollar is doing well against all currencies, including gold."

Samuel Mogotsi alleged deliberate interference:

"The rand is being manipulated to force the DA into a coalition."

Khanyisile Mazibuko claimed:

"That's manipulation. It happened under Zuma, but life was going well for us. Let them play their game.

Source: Briefly News