Ferrel Govender, 41, died on Wednesday night, 18 November 2026, at a Durban hospital after spending nearly 675 days in custody at Westville Prison

A source told IOL that foul play was suspected, with demands made for a private pathologist to examine the case

Govender's family called for an inquest following reports of an alleged excessive dosage, raising further questions about the circumstances of his death

Ferrel Govender died while awaiting trial. Image: @Am_Bluejay

Source: Twitter

DURBAN — On Wednesday night, 18 November 2026, 41-year-old Ferrel Govender passed away at a medical facility in Durban following nearly 675 days of detention at Westville Prison.

An informant indicated to IOL that suspicious circumstances may have surrounded the passing, prompting requests for an independent pathologist to investigate. Relatives of the deceased have requested a judicial inquest amid claims of a possible excessive dosage, casting doubt over the events leading to his demise.

Both the Department of Correctional Services and IOL verified his passing late that evening. Govender had remained incarcerated at Westville Prison for almost 675 days since authorities detained him on 1 January 2025.

Background to the murder indictment

Authorities apprehended Govender alongside his 35-year-old brother, Darren, on New Year's Day 2025 over the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Singh. The victim was struck by 14 bullets inside an Umhlanga parking area along Meridian Drive on 29 December 2024.

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Both siblings pleaded not guilty to the charges. State advocates contended that a romantic entanglement involving Ferrel's partner triggered the incident, submitting surveillance recordings and mobile phone logs as evidence.

While Darren secured his release on R200,000 bail during February 2025, Ferrel's repeated attempts at securing bail—escalated to the High Court—were all rejected, leaving him detained throughout the pre-trial phase.

Court proceedings scheduled for 2027

Hearings officially got underway at the Durban High Court on 21 July 2026 before pausing in August 2026. The matter had been slated to continue on 17 May 2027 prior to Govender's passing.

Following Ferrel Govender's death, judicial authorities will now need to decide how the prosecution proceeds against his surviving co-accused sibling, Darren.

View the Department of Correctional Services' statement on X:

Durban pensioner found dead after a week

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Durban pensioner Deven Naicker, who was found dead in Thailand after disappearing during a solo holiday in Phuket.

His family’s search ended just as his daughter was preparing to fly to Thailand to help find him. Naicker had postponed the trip for years after his wife’s death, making the holiday especially meaningful.

Source: Briefly News