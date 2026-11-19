CoGTA gazetted the new remuneration framework on 17 November 2026, setting out what municipal leaders will earn

Mayors in the largest municipalities could earn up to R1.7 million a year, depending on the grade of their municipality

The package includes security benefits, insurance cover and additional allowances beyond the base salary

Gogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has gazetted the new salaries for mayors. Images: COGTA/Facebook and Edwin Remsburg

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's newly elected mayors, deputy mayors and councillors stand to earn significant salaries once coalition negotiations wrap up following the 2026 local government elections.

According to the Citizen, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs published a gazette on 17 November 2026 setting out the full remuneration framework for municipal leaders. How much an official earns depends on the grade of their municipality, which is determined by its annual revenue and population size. There are six grades in total.

What mayors and senior officials will earn

At the lower end of the scale, mayors serving Grade 1 municipalities, those with populations below 74,000 and revenue under R11.8 million, will earn a minimum of R956,000 per year. At the top end, mayors of Grade 6 municipalities, which generate more than R2.3 billion and serve populations above 2.2 million, can earn up to R1.7 million annually.

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Senior officials in Grade 6 municipalities will also take home substantial packages. Deputy mayors and speakers are set to earn R1.38 million a year, while members of mayoral committees, municipal whips and sub-council chairs will receive R1.3 million. Oversight committee chairs will earn R1.2 million, with their counterparts in lower-grade municipalities earning between R700,000 and R931,000 annually.

These figures cover base salaries only. Councillors can claim up to R3,600 per month for cellphone expenses, R317 monthly for data, and are entitled to travel and accommodation costs where applicable. Those representing organised local government in formal governance structures may also receive up to R1,348 per meeting attended.

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Security benefits and emergency provisions

The gazette also sets out safety provisions for elected officials. Municipalities must provide risk insurance covering up to R1.5 million for residential property, R750,000 for vehicles, and life and disability cover worth twice a councillor's annual remuneration package.

Mayors, speakers and municipal whips are entitled to four bodyguards, deployed in a two-person, two-shift arrangement, with the possibility of increased security following formal risk assessments.

Newly formed councils have 60 days from the gazette's publication to submit their councillors' details and financial information to provincial governments.

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Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on salary increases for public office-bearers ranging between 3.5% and 4%, effective from April 2027. The decision follows recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, which cited the country's prevailing economic conditions in determining the adjustment.

Source: Briefly News