A manhunt has been launched for three armed men who stormed a family home in Botshabelo

The men, two of whom had balaclavas on, opened fire on the occupants of the home, leaving six people dead

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the latest mass shooting that has rocked the country

Five women and a two-year-old boy were killed in a deadly home invasion. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

FREE STATE — Free State police have launched a manhunt for three armed suspects after a deadly attack on a family home in K-Section, Botshabelo.

Five women and a two-year-old boy were killed in the shooting, which happened on the night of Wednesday, 18 November 2026. The incident occurred at approximately 8 pm, when three unidentified men arrived at the property. Two of the suspects were wearing balaclavas.

According to police, the men first attempted to force their way into a hut on the premises where female initiates were gathered. The young women were taking part in lebollo la basadi, a traditional Basotho rite of passage in which young women undergo cultural seclusion and education as part of the transition to adulthood.

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Attack on the main house

After failing to gain entry to the hut, the gunmen demanded to see the 48-year-old homeowner. When told he was not on the property, they broke into the main house and opened fire on those inside.

Six people were killed: five women and a two-year-old boy. The homeowner's 48-year-old wife was shot in the stomach and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled the scene on foot. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Third mass shooting in days

The Botshabelo killings follow two separate mass shootings that took place just days earlier, on 15 November 2026, claiming a combined 17 lives.

In the first, nine people were shot dead inside a shack at the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, near Pretoria. Police noted a possible link to a December 2025 Saulsville hostel shooting that killed 12 people. In an unrelated incident, the same night, eight men were found shot dead inside a vehicle in Sweetwaters, near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

How did social media users respond?

South Africans reacted with anger on social media following news of the Botshabelo massacre.

Terry-Lee Heuer wrote:

"Bandits all over this country. How many mass shootings are there now in one week?"

Mxolisi Khuboni commented:

"This country is dead; people are dying; the government is just quiet."

WALKING ART MATHE BRAKENNY posted:

"The SANDF is for fighting protesters, not criminals. We don't have a President."

Charlotte Lala Gom wrote:

"Our President won't say anything, but his day is coming."

Other mass shootings in 2026

Briefly News has reported that there have been several shootings in the Western Cape in 2026.

A mass shooting in Athlone in February 2026 claimed three lives, including a nine-month-old baby.

Three people were shot dead, and four were injured in a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein in March 2026.

Four people were killed in three separate shootings in Mitchells Plain in April 2026, as gun violence continues unabated.

Source: Briefly News