Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu filed court papers at the High Court challenging a September 2026 raid on his home by police officers

Officers seized electronic devices during the raid as part of a corruption investigation linked to businessman Vusimuzi Matlala

Mchunu denied communicating with self-proclaimed political fixer Brown Mogotsi about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Image: Senzo Mchunu/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has launched a court challenge against a police raid conducted at his home in September 2026, during which officers confiscated his electronic devices as part of a corruption probe linked to controversial businessman Vusimuzi Matlala.

According to News24, in papers filed at the High Court, Mchunu accused the police of abusing court processes and harassing him. He argued that officers had no reasonable grounds to seize his devices for a second time, and also disputed the claim that investigators had reason to believe he had handed over replacement devices during an earlier operation.

Investigators defend the search operation

Brigadier William Kunene, who is leading the investigation into Mchunu, his former chief of staff Cedric Nkabinde, and fired deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, countered that investigators held records showing cellphone numbers linked to the probe were moved between different handsets before the original warrants were carried out. Kunene added that devices handed over during the initial raid contained minimal or no historical user data.

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Mchunu rejected that reasoning, arguing that investigators had not specifically identified him when making those assertions about the devices, and described their conduct as deliberate and evasive.

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Mchunu denies links to Matlala and Mogotsi

The suspended minister also disputed the basis for the September 2026 warrant, contending that the information used to obtain it reflected communications between Matlala and Nkabinde — not himself.

"The fact that Matlala had learned of the 31 December 2024 decision to disband the PKTT does not mean I informed him," he stated in his papers.

Mchunu denied that he communicated with self-proclaimed political fixer Brown Mogotsi about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), stating that his discussions on the matter were confined to senior SAPS officials. He further denied that he solicited or received any campaign funding from Mogotsi or Matlala, and rejected allegations of involvement in Mogotsi's purported funding of the ANC's January 2025 celebrations.

"I neither solicited the money nor did I receive it," he said.

The court challenge is expected to be heard in the new year.

Mchunu draws hefty salary while on leave

Briefly News reported that taxpayers funded more than R6 million in ministerial salaries during the period that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu remained on special leave, with both Mchunu and his acting replacement drawing full remuneration packages simultaneously. According to Newsday, Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia revealed the breakdown in a written parliamentary response to MK Party MP Emerald Kwenzokuhle Madlala.

Source: Briefly News