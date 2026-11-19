President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed potential investors in Silicon Valley, California, on 18 November 2026

Ramaphosa made a case for why South Africa should be Africa's premier destination for artificial intelligence investment

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Ramaphosa's comments, criticising his pitch to investors

Cyril Ramaphosa pitched South Africa as Africa’s AI investment hub, sparking criticism online. Image: BlackJack3D/ Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

CALIFORNIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa has positioned South Africa as the African continent's premier destination for artificial intelligence investment, citing the country's existing data centre footprint as evidence of its readiness.

Speaking at an event at the San José McEnery Convention Centre in California, Ramaphosa told investors that roughly 70% of data centres on the African continent were located in South Africa.

A South African delegation, made up of 300 people, is currently in the United States of America alongside Ramaphosa for a working visit to Silicon Valley, California, focused on artificial intelligence.

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Ramaphosa makes the case for AI infrastructure

The president pointed to existing industrial sites with established grid connections as candidates for redevelopment into AI computing hubs.

He argued that such sites could be repurposed with technical assessment and investment to create new economic activity in communities that have historically driven South Africa's growth.

"We should seek to make our country a preferred destination for investment in AI, in AI computing infrastructure, serving both our domestic economy and the wider African continent," Ramaphosa said during his address.

The president made the comments a day before scheduled engagements with Alphabet, Google, and Cisco, with discussions centred on AI applications in digital commerce, small business development, and government services.

The broader objective of the visit is to attract capital, secure research partnerships, and develop skills in the AI sector.

Scepticism follows Ramaphosa's sales pitch

The address drew critical responses on social media, with several users questioning whether the fundamentals existed to support such ambitions.

Michelle Naidoo said:

"As long as investors are willing to part with 30% of their business to the comrades."

Elmar Leon Nel asked:

"Did you happen to mention the additional 30% BEE company ownership fee on top of their gracious investment?"

Cornelius Jooste raised infrastructure concerns, writing:

"Investment is welcome, but grand promises need solid foundations. Data centres need reliable electricity, water, security and functioning municipalities — the same basics our communities and businesses deserve. A sales pitch cannot do the work of a functioning government."

Derick Sevenster questioned the country's water supply capacity, writing:

"Where are you going to get all that fresh water? You can't even supply demand."

Lwazi Madonsela added:

"Emphasis should be on the eradication of unemployment, crime, corruption and all issues affecting SA. Government must take initiative in a crisis. Demonstrate strong leadership."

US sends major tech delegation to South Africa

In a related article, the United States International Development Finance Corporation confirmed its attendance at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town.

Major American firms, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and SpaceX/Starlink, are scheduled to participate.

Briefly News reported that the move comes amid diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pretoria, sparking mixed reactions online.

Source: Briefly News