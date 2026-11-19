A 26-year-old man from Moemaneng near Marquard appeared before the Ladybrand Regional Court after attacking two family members

The assault left a 14-year-old girl with serious injuries requiring hospital treatment in Senekal

Free State police welcomed the outcome following an investigation by the Ficksburg Family Violence unit

A Free State man is in prison for fighting his family over food. Images: Nigel Jared and Aninka Bongers-Sutherland

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE — On Wednesday, 18 November 2026, a 26-year-old resident of Moemaneng, near Marquard, received a 10-year direct prison term from the Ladybrand Regional Court. He pleaded guilty to charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after attacking two relatives.

According to TimesLIVE, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, a spokesperson for the Free State police, stated the incident occurred on 18 March 2026. Upon arriving at his residence, the man demanded food from his 84-year-old grandmother and shoved her. His 14-year-old sister attempted to shield the elderly woman, prompting him to repeatedly strike the teenager. The violence ended only after their aunt stepped in and contacted law enforcement. Medical staff at Senekal Hospital treated both relatives, with the youth requiring care for severe wounds.

Court rejects lenient sentence request

Following his arrest, authorities held the accused in custody until his court appearance. Appearing before Magistrate Matroos, defence lawyer Advocate Mabote sought a three-year jail term. In response, prosecutor Advocate Mohale submitted the teenager's J88 medical examination alongside testimony from the grandmother detailing a history of persistent mistreatment.

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While the offender acknowledged a six-year history of substance use starting at age 20, prosecutors proved he retained full mental awareness during the offence. Dismissing the plea for three years, Magistrate Matroos handed down a decade behind bars and barred him from owning firearms or working around children.

Provincial Commissioner welcomes the sentence

Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia, the Free State Provincial Commissioner, praised the ruling. Detective Warrant Officer Van Niekerk from the Ficksburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit led the investigation.

Bellville man arrested for allegedly killing father

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the arrest of a 53-year-old man accused of torturing and killing his 88-year-old father at a home in Eversdal, Bellville.

The victim was found dead by paramedics, and police are investigating how the attack unfolded. The suspect is due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

Source: Briefly News