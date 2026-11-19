Johannesburg Water announced Level 2 water restrictions taking effect on Saturday, 21 November

The city wants to cut daily water demand by 200 million litres to stabilise its supply system

Residents face a ban on watering gardens and hosing down hard surfaces using municipal drinking water

Johannesburg has announced Level 2 water restrictions. Image: Leonard Ortiz

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Johannesburg residents will face stricter rules around water use from Saturday, 21 November 2026. The city is rolling out Level 2 water restrictions, which ban the use of municipal drinking water for a range of outdoor activities.

Johannesburg Water announced the measures on Wednesday, 18 November. The utility cited growing pressure on the city's water supply system as the reason behind the decision, with high demand making it difficult for reservoirs and water towers to recover after supply interruptions.

What residents can no longer do

Under Level 2 restrictions, households, businesses and institutions will no longer be allowed to:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Water gardens, lawns, parks and public spaces using municipal drinking water.

Hose down driveways, paving, pavements and other hard surfaces.

Use drinking water to dampen building sand.

Filling or topping up swimming pools with municipal drinking water is also discouraged.

See X post by Joburg Water here:

Why Johannesburg is under pressure

The core problem is straightforward: demand for water has outpaced what the system can comfortably handle. Rand Water supplies treated bulk water to Johannesburg, but consistently high consumption means reservoirs cannot maintain adequate levels, leading to low water pressure, intermittent supply and prolonged outages in parts of the city.

The goal of the restrictions is to cut daily water demand by 200 million litres. The Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs had already written to municipalities on 2 November, urging them to assess their water supply and enforce Level 2 restrictions.

Johannesburg is not alone. Tshwane has already implemented Level 2 restrictions, and Cape Town is expected to introduce Level 1 restrictions from 1 December.

Residents can help ease the strain by repairing leaking taps, pipes and toilets, taking shorter showers, turning off taps while brushing teeth or washing dishes, running appliances only when full and reporting burst or leaking infrastructure to Johannesburg Water. Using a bucket instead of a hosepipe for car washing and reusing greywater where safe are also encouraged steps.

City of Cape Town implements water restrictions

Briefly News also reported that the City of Cape Town will implement Level 1 water restrictions from 1 December 2026 as dam levels sit at 70.4% and daily consumption reaches 951 million litres. Residents, visitors, and businesses are urged to reduce water usage by at least 10%, with an indoor target of 85 litres per person per day. South Africans on X shared mixed reactions, ranging from praise for the proactive communication to frustration over new developments and municipal management.

Source: Briefly News