KwaZulu-Natal police launched a murder investigation after 32-year-old Tamryn Raju was found shot multiple times at her Phoenix home

Raju's 13-year-old daughter, who has special needs, was present when the shooting occurred and discovered her mother's body

The killing came days after Raju posted TikTok videos making allegations about tow-truck businessman Clive Naicker and corrupt police officers

Police are investigating the motive behind the murder of Tamryn Raju. Image: Keep The Energy

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Police in the province are investigating the motive behind the murder of 32-year-old Tamryn Raju, who was shot dead at her home in Phoenix on Tuesday, 18 November 2026.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene following reports of a shooting to find a damaged door. When they entered the home, they found Raju with multiple gunshot wounds. She had been shot at least six times and was declared deceased at the scene.

Raju's 13-year-old daughter, who has special needs, was inside the home when the shooting took place. The child discovered her mother's body and remained inside the locked house until emergency responders arrived. Raju is reported to have lived alone with her daughter.

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Police are investigating the motive behind the murder

Shortly before she was killed, Raju uploaded several TikTok videos pushing back against claims tied to two separate homicides. She refuted allegations that tow-truck businessman Bevan Loftus orchestrated the January 2023 Phoenix shooting death of her father, Elvis Raju.

Months later, on 1 April 2023, Loftus and four others died during a police operation in Durban's Morningside suburb. Testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry later suggested that fellow tow-truck operator Clive Naicker paid police to carry out the killings, which Naicker has denied.

Across those same social media posts, Raju alleged that Naicker—her relative—was connected to corrupt police officers and suspected criminal figures. Police have not established whether Tamryn Raju's murder is tied to her public allegations or the Commission's current proceedings.

"The circumstances surrounding and leading up to the shooting will form part of the ongoing investigation," KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Ntathu Ndlovu said.

Other stories about the Commission and safety of witnesses

The Madlanga Commission expressed concern about witness safety following the alleged assassination attempt on Brown Mogotsi.

The Madlanga Commission ruled that secret police handler, Witness G, may testify remotely with voice alteration.

A witness who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was shot dead on the East Rand in Gauteng.

Source: Briefly News