DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis secured a second term as Cape Town mayor following the 4 November 2026 municipal elections

The DA won 56.42% of the vote and claimed 133 of 235 council seats, well above the majority threshold

Hill-Lewis used his inaugural address to lay out his priorities for the 2026–2031 term for Cape Town residents

Geordin Hill-Lewis remains Cape Town's mayor. Image: @geordinhl

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE — Geordin Hill-Lewis has been returned as Cape Town's mayor for a second consecutive five-year term after the Democratic Alliance retained its firm grip on the city following the 4 November 2026 Local Government Elections.

Hill-Lewis delivered his inaugural address at the first council meeting of the 2026–2031 term on Thursday, 19 November 2026, setting out an ambitious agenda covering public safety, job creation, housing, and service delivery.

DA dominates Cape Town council

The party secured 56.42% of the vote, translating into 133 of the 235 available council seats — comfortably surpassing the 118-seat threshold required for an outright majority. The African National Congress placed second with 33 seats, while the Patriotic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters each claimed nine seats. The Freedom Front Plus won eight seats, and ActionSA secured seven. Alderman Felicity Purchase was returned as council speaker, with Alderman Xanthea Limberg serving as deputy mayor.

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Hill-Lewis sets out five-year priorities

In his address, Hill-Lewis pointed to growing support in townships including Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, and Nyanga as evidence of a broadened mandate to govern on behalf of all Cape Town residents.

On public safety, he announced plans to establish a dedicated municipal detective unit, acknowledging that residents cannot depend exclusively on the South African Police Service to meet local law enforcement needs.

Citing Statistics South Africa data, Hill-Lewis noted that 418,000 people entered employment in Cape Town during his previous term in office. He pledged to accelerate that trajectory by stimulating economic growth, upgrading informal settlements, strengthening water and electricity infrastructure, and maintaining clean public spaces across the city.

View Hill-Lewis's post about his re-election on X:

Hill-Lewis denies ANC, EFF, ActionSA Gauteng coalition

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Hill-Lewis’s rejection of reports that the ANC, EFF and ActionSA had finalised a coalition deal in Gauteng’s metros. ActionSA also said negotiations with multiple parties were continuing and no agreements had been signed.

With coalition talks still at an early stage, the parties face pressure to find workable arrangements for municipalities with hung councils. Hill-Lewis also accused political analyst JJ Tabane of advancing an ANC faction’s agenda after Tabane claimed a three-party deal was already in place.

Source: Briefly News