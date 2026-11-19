Police arrested eight suspects in connection with the killings of 11 women whose bodies were found dumped across Ekurhuleni

The arrests came as part of Operation Shanela, a nationwide intelligence-led crackdown on organised crime and violent offences

Two of the 11 victims remain unidentified, while further details on the suspects' specific links to individual murders are still pending

Police have arrested eight suspects in connection with the deaths of 11 women in Ekurhuleni. Image: ronstik

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — South African police have arrested eight suspects in connection with the murders of 11 women whose bodies were found dumped at various locations across the Ekurhuleni metro between July and September 2026.

The development was reported by eNCA on 19 November 2026. The arrests were made as part of Operation Shanela, a nationwide, intelligence-led South African Police Service (SAPS) initiative targeting organised crime, serious offences, and violent crime.

The case drew significant national attention after the bodies of the women were discovered in different parts of the Ekurhuleni metro over a two-month period.

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At the time, investigators probed possible connections between the deaths, including evidence of sexual assault in several instances. Many of the deaths were initially treated as separate cases before the broader pattern emerged. Police also downplayed fears at the time that a serial killer could be on the loose.

SAPS had not yet released details on which murders each suspect is linked to, nor how the arrests were made, at the time of publication.

Two victims remain unidentified

Despite the breakthrough in the investigation, two of the 11 victims have still not been identified. Authorities have not provided an update on efforts to establish the identities of the remaining women.

The Ekurhuleni murders became one of the most high-profile femicide cases in South Africa in 2026, drawing calls from civil society and the public for urgent police action amid the country's persistently elevated rates of gender-based violence.

Source: Briefly News