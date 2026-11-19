Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi issued a stark warning to people living in non-compliant buildings at a Pretoria briefing on 19 November 2026

A consolidated government assessment identified 2,400 unsafe, bad, or hijacked buildings across eight municipalities

Law enforcement agencies have received instructions to make arrests as the government moves into an operational phase

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said residents of hijacked buildings must move out. Image: Jacques Hugo

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has publicly warned people occupying non-compliant inner-city buildings to begin seeking alternative accommodation, as a government assessment placed the number of problematic structures at 2,400 across eight municipalities.

Kubayi, who chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, made the remarks at a media briefing held at the GCIS Auditorium in Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, on Thursday, 19 November 2026, where she provided an update on the government's Five-Point Plan on Migration Management.

"These are 2,400 in just these metros, buildings that need our attention. They are in the category of bad, unsafe, or hijacked buildings," Kubayi said.

She noted that differing definitions used by municipalities meant a standardised national reporting framework still needed to be developed.

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Occupants warned as law enforcement moves in

Kubayi confirmed the government was entering an operational phase.

"We are moving into operations now," she said.

She added that law enforcement agencies had been given instructions to make arrests.

She directed a clear message at those living in buildings without legal entitlement:

"Those who are in buildings that they are not supposed to, they need to start moving out."

She called on anyone who had seized control of a building to hand it back to the relevant city authority.

Kubayi also urged occupants to make their own arrangements.

"If you are in these buildings, please start making yourself alternative accommodation and move out of these buildings," she said.

Addressing who was affected, she said the majority of occupants were South African citizens who had relocated from provinces such as Limpopo or the Eastern Cape, not undocumented foreign nationals. Many, she added, were aware they were living there unlawfully because they paid rent to people who did not own the buildings. She stated that most occupants earned an income and could qualify for alternative housing, and that government bore no obligation to source accommodation for them.

See Minister Kubayi's full address on building occupants:

Funding model and future plans for buildings

The IMC is developing a national funding model for temporary emergency accommodation, to be led by the Department of Human Settlements, for those with a legal need for alternative housing. Once buildings are vacated and taken over by law enforcement, Kubayi said they should be repurposed for social housing, affordable housing, or student accommodation rather than left vacant.

Thursday's briefing set out no start date for evictions, no funding allocation, and no figure for how many court cases would be prioritised. The 2,400 figure was first published in an IMC statement on 8 September 2026, drawing on data from Johannesburg, Tshwane, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay, Mangaung, Buffalo City, and Cape Town.

The condition of occupied inner-city buildings became a national concern after a fire at a Marshalltown, Johannesburg, building on 31 August 2023, in which 76 people died.

20 shacks found inside Germiston hijacked buildings

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a City of Ekurhuleni operation that found nearly 20 shacks inside a hijacked building on Victoria Street in Germiston. Officials disconnected illegal water and electricity connections as the city prepares a High Court case.

The discovery reflects a wider crisis involving unsafe buildings, service theft and vulnerable residents. The 2023 Usindiso building fire, which killed 76 people, showed the deadly risks such conditions can create.

Source: Briefly News