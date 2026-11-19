Chief Superintendent Tintswalo Rikhotso admitted she lied in a sworn Hawks statement, claiming fear drove her decision

Rikhotso alleged a syndicate involving JMPD and Hawks members targeted business people carrying cash using informers

A commissioner questioned why Rikhotso never reported the alleged syndicate to the chief of police despite being aware of it

Tintswalo Rikhotso said she lied to the Hawks out of fear. Image: Per-Anders Petterson

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officer admitted before the Madlanga Commission on Thursday that she had provided false information in a sworn statement to the Hawks, saying she feared being killed if she told the truth.

Chief Superintendent Tintswalo Rikhotso was called to testify about her involvement in proceedings against fellow JMPD officer Eric Mphahlele, who faces allegations linked to the theft of R1.5 million from a motorist identified as Mr Raja. She denied attempting to bribe Hawks investigators to have the case dropped.

Rikhotso describes an alleged syndicate

When a commissioner presented three explanations for her conduct — that she had been paid to lie, that she was a participant in the scheme, or that she had acted out of fear — Rikhotso was unequivocal.

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"Commissioner, I was not paid to lie. I didn't receive anything. And then I was not part of the scheme. I was scared of my life," she told the commission.

She described discovering that the matter involved an organised network with multiple members.

"This is a syndicate that involves a lot of people," she said.

She named Inspector Emma as one person she had been told was involved, while declining to name others. She said she had been warned she could be killed if she changed what she had written in her statement.

Rikhotso testified that syndicate members, whom she agreed included officers from both the Hawks and the JMPD, used informers to identify business people known to be carrying cash, track their routes, and rob them. She confirmed this described what had happened to Mr Raja, though she later clarified the account was based on what she had been told, and that she had not known at the time of the robbery that it was a syndicate operation. She said she first realised this when Inspector Emma allegedly returned to rob Mr Raja a second time.

Watch Rikhotso's testimony at the Madlanga Commission:

Commission presses officer on failure to report

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga directly asked Rikhotso whether she was part of the syndicate, to which she replied:

"I'm not part of the syndicate."

Madlanga followed up pointedly, asking whether she would admit it even if she were. She maintained her denial.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo then questioned why, upon learning of an alleged syndicate within the JMPD, she had not brought this to the attention of the chief of police. Rikhotso said internal affairs cases were already open and that she had not opened them herself.

"I didn't have evidence of everything," she said.

Khumalo told her a formal report did not require evidence, and that even a rumour warranted escalation. She responded that she had not reported it because a case was already pending.

Rikhotso also acknowledged that her Hawks statement had been dictated to her by Inspector Phokoane.

"The statement that I made at Hawks was dictated by Inspector Phokoane; she told me what to write in that statement," she was quoted as saying.

The commission heard related testimony on 13 November 2026 from Hawks Warrant Officer Phuti Mashala, who alleged a R250,000 offer was made to have the docket against Mphahlele shelved. Justice Madlanga had previously criticised the Hawks for disclosing details of an entrapment operation to a suspect, describing it as a "very glaring mistake". None of Thursday's testimony constitutes a formal finding by the commission.

Source: Briefly News