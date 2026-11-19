IDAC investigator Anthony Sehas testified about how alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala was transported from KZN to Pretoria

Matlala travelled handcuffed and in leg irons in a white Volkswagen Polo, with no Correctional Services or specialised security personnel present

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo questioned the decision to move a high-profile awaiting-trial prisoner over six hours without any backup

Vusimuzi Matlala was transfered frm prison in an unarmoured VW Polo. Images: @NowInSA

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — The Madlanga Commission has heard that alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala was driven from KwaZulu-Natal to Pretoria in a private vehicle, without any security backup, to attend a court hearing linked to his company, Medicare 24.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigator Anthony Sehas took the stand on Thursday, 19 November 2026, to give an account of how Matlala was moved from Ebongweni Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria.

Sehas told the commission that Matlala, though handcuffed and wearing leg irons, made the journey in a white Volkswagen Polo. No Correctional Services officials or specialised security personnel were part of the convoy.

Unauthorised stops raise further concerns

According to Sehas's testimony, Matlala was signed out of the correctional facility at around 3:40pm. The group arrived in Pretoria before midnight, covering the distance in just under six hours. During the trip, officials made stops at a hotel and a McDonald's, neither of which had been authorised.

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Sehas also could not confirm whether Matlala's legal representatives were notified of the transfer before it took place.

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Commissioner questions the decision

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo pressed Sehas on the rationale behind moving a high-profile awaiting-trial prisoner such a long distance without adequate protection.

"You were transporting Mr Matlala in a white VW Polo? Without backup, without task force backup, without security? Was he cuffed? His hands were cuffed? And he was in the back of a white VW Polo? Six hours from KZN to Pretoria? That's a high risk," Khumalo said.

Sehas confirmed that no security backup had been arranged for the journey, notwithstanding the restraints placed on Matlala.

The testimony has drawn attention to the oversight and decision-making of IDAC officials involved in the transfer, with the commission scrutinising the adequacy of the arrangements made for a prisoner of Matlala's profile.

Matlala says IDAC wanted him to implicate SAPS top brass

Previously, Briefly News reported that Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that officers from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) pressured him to implicate three senior South African Police Service generals during plea agreement negotiations linked to the Medicare24 tender. Matlala, who gave testimony on 9 November while in custody, told the commission that three IDAC investigators approached him and were explicit about their intentions.

Source: Briefly News