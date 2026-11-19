The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's evidence leaders have applied for Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo to give in-camera testimony

The head of Crime Intelligence previously testified publicly before the Commission on the Political Killings Task Team and the so-called 'Big Five' cartel

According to the evidence leader's application, General Khumalo's proposed in-camera session will focus on three specific areas

The Madlanga Commission is seeking in-camera testimony from Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo. Image: @IamMzilikazi

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Evidence leaders at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry have filed an application for Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo to give testimony behind closed doors.

The application is for the head of Crime Intelligence to appear next Wednesday, 25 November 2026. The application was confirmed in a commission document shared by journalist Herman Moloi on X on 19 November 2026.

What the in-camera application covers

According to the document, the proposed in-camera session will focus on three specific areas: whether the rules currently governing the use of informants and agents by Crime Intelligence officers are adequate, the systems in place to monitor compliance with those rules, and any amendments or reforms that the commission's evidence has shown to be necessary.

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The commission's decision to pursue closed-door testimony reflects the sensitivity of Crime Intelligence methodology, particularly around the identities and operations of informants whose exposure could compromise ongoing investigations or endanger individuals.

Khumalo first appeared before the Madlanga Commission in public session on 29 September 2025, with his testimony continuing into early November 2025. During those hearings, he addressed the establishment and eventual disbanding of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), which he linked to external interference aimed at protecting a criminal syndicate.

He also gave evidence about the so-called "Big Five" cartel, a Gauteng-based organised crime network allegedly involved in drug trafficking, contract killings, cross-border hijackings, and cash-in-transit heists. Khumalo further alleged that the cartel had infiltrated both politics and law enforcement.

His public testimony included references to raids on properties linked to figures such as Katiso "KT" Molefe and Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, as well as WhatsApp communications and CCTV footage connected to those investigations.

Throughout those sessions, Khumalo indicated that certain material relating to informants and Crime Intelligence methods could not be disclosed in a public forum and would require an in-camera hearing, foreshadowing the current application.

Other stories about General Khumalo's previous testimony

Source: Briefly News