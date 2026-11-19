Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae visited the scene of a deadly shooting in a family home in Botshabelo's K-Section

Three armed men forced their way into the home on Wednesday night, 18 November 2026, opening fire on those inside

Five women and a two-year-old boy were killed in the attack, while the homeowner's wife was hospitalised with a gunshot wound

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae visited the scene of a deadly shooting in a family home in Botshabelo's K-Section. Image: Free State Provincial Government

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

FREE STATE — Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae has condemned the brutal murder of six members of a single family in K-Section, Botshabelo.

The family members were killed on the night of Wednesday, 18 November 2026, after three armed men broke into their home. The attack took place at approximately 8 pm. The suspects, two of whom were reportedly wearing balaclavas, initially attempted to force their way into a hut in the yard where female initiates were gathered, but were unable to gain entry.

According to police, they then demanded to see the 48-year-old male homeowner, who was not present at the time, before forcing their way into the main house and opening fire.

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Five women and a two-year-old boy were killed. The homeowner's 48-year-old wife sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to hospital.

What did the Premier say?

Letsoha-Mathae visited the scene and publicly condemned the killings. She confirmed that the Social Development department had been notified and that the surviving family members would receive psychosocial support while the investigation continues.

"As I said, it is still early. You can see I came with our provincial commissioner and police to find the motive for this heinous crime. We will then engage the family while police are continuing with investigations, then find the right type of support.

Currently, yes, the Social Development has been informed, and family members will be receiving psychosocial support," Letsoha-Mathae said.

Investigators working hard to crack the case

Provincial Police Commissioner Thabang Lesia said investigators worked through the night and that the case had been handed to the serious crimes unit given the scale of the incident. No motive has yet been confirmed.

"Our team has been out all night, and it is still on the ground as we speak, looking for leads. We don't want to confirm anything at this stage, until we have something to produce in front of courts on what is the cause of this massacre here," Lesia stated.

Other mass shootings in 2026

Briefly News has reported that there have been several shootings in the Western Cape in 2026.

A mass shooting in Athlone in February 2026 claimed three lives, including a nine-month-old baby.

Three people were shot dead, and four were injured in a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein in March 2026.

Four people were killed in three separate shootings in Mitchells Plain in April 2026, as gun violence continues unabated.

Source: Briefly News