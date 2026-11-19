Deputy Trade Minister John Steenhuisen addressed Parliament on South Africa's removal from AGOA, effective January 2027

Steenhuisen told MPs that South Africa retains most-favoured-nation status with the United States after the AGOA exit

The deputy minister was responding to a question from IFP MP Thokozani Langa during a National Assembly plenary session

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition John Steenhuisen explained what South Africa's removal from AGOA means. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE — Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition John Steenhuisen has pushed back against what he described as widespread public misunderstanding about the consequences of South Africa's exit from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), telling Parliament the country has not lost access to the United States market.

Steenhuisen made the clarification on Wednesday while standing in for Minister Parks Tau during a National Assembly plenary session. He was responding to a question posed by IFP MP Thokozani Langa regarding the impact of South Africa's removal from AGOA, which takes effect on 1 January 2027.

What AGOA's exit actually means for exporters

"A lot of people are under the misconception that we have lost access to the US market. That is not the case," Steenhuisen said, adding that the practical effect in many sectors amounts to "around a 3% increase in tariffs."

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He explained that South Africa retains most-favoured-nation status with the United States, a baseline trade arrangement that keeps the country commercially connected to the American market even without the preferential duty-free access AGOA provided.

Steenhuisen also noted that since President Donald Trump introduced sweeping tariffs on multiple countries earlier in 2026, many American consumers have already been absorbing higher import costs, including on South African goods. He cited BMW X3 vehicles as one example of products being redirected to Canada and other markets as exporters adapt.

Sector meetings and new market strategy

Steenhuisen told MPs that affected exporters had met with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition to explore alternative markets and address outstanding trade barriers, with particular attention given to the agricultural sector.

The Trump administration announced on 2 November 2026 that President Trump had formally notified Congress of his intent to terminate South Africa's AGOA eligibility.

The official US Trade Representative cited South Africa's insufficient progress on combating corruption and bribery, barriers to American agricultural exports, and practices considered contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests as the basis for the decision. Rwanda was also named in the same notification.

AGOA, which was enacted in 2000, grants duty-free access to the US market for thousands of products from eligible sub-Saharan African countries. The overall programme has been extended by Congress through 31 December 2028, though South Africa will no longer benefit from it after the end of this year.

Steenhuisen concerned by impact of tariffs

Briefly News reported that Steenhuisen has shared his thoughts about Donald Trump's plans to impose 30% tariffs on South Africa.

The Minister of Agriculture expressed concern about the impact the tariffs could have on the industry.

South Africans weighed in on Steenhuisen's comments and shared their thoughts on Trump's plans.

Source: Briefly News