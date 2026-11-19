President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed a major AI conference in San José, California, raising concerns about how the technology is being developed globally

Ramaphosa pointed to the significant underrepresentation of African languages, histories and cultures in the data used to train leading AI systems

The President called on South African universities, science councils and tech companies to take a leading role in building African-focused AI datasets

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that AI could deepen inequality in South Africa. Image: Kimberly White

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

CALIFORNIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned that artificial intelligence risks widening global inequalities if the continent's languages, histories and lived experiences continue to be excluded from how these technologies are built.

Speaking at the South Africa and the AI Opportunity Conference in San José on 19 November 2026, Ramaphosa said African communities remain significantly underrepresented in the datasets underpinning the world's most widely used AI systems.

His address formed part of a broader South African working visit to Silicon Valley, aimed at positioning the country as a strategic partner in the global AI economy.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ramaphosa addresses African languages being left out of AI systems

Ramaphosa argued that the absence of African context in AI development has direct consequences for the continent's communities. He pointed specifically to South Africa's official languages as a measure of the problem.

"A system that does not adequately understand isiZulu, isiXhosa, Sesotho, Sepedi, Setswana, Tshivenda or Xitsonga will not serve all our people equally," he said.

He added that systems developed without knowledge of African farming conditions, disease patterns, educational challenges or public administration would fail to deliver relevant solutions. Technologies that do not understand local contexts, he warned, risk leaving many people behind.

SA must build its own AI capabilities

Ramaphosa said South Africa has the opportunity to become an active contributor to AI development rather than a passive consumer of tools built elsewhere. He called for investment in African language research, the development of locally relevant datasets, and the adaptation of AI systems to match the country's specific circumstances.

"Our universities, science councils, technology companies and researchers can play a leading role in this work," he said.

The President also stressed that this effort must be carried out responsibly, with privacy and the protection of personal information as central considerations.

How did South Africans react?

The remarks drew mixed reactions on social media.

@ai_mzansi wrote:

"SA requires its own tailored AI that can deliver for SA problems. SA language AI is a requirement."

Others were more sceptical.

@Anda_licious said:

"We don't care; we have more pressing matters in SA that he is not addressing."

@NeroCad argued:

"You can't blame AI for being racist."

@Mashamplani said:

"Stop spamming us with fairy tale nonsense."

@KennyHlongwa claimed:

"Whilst he is the main reason for that continuing inequality."

US sends major tech delegation to South Africa

In a related article, the United States International Development Finance Corporation confirmed its attendance at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town.

Major American firms, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and SpaceX/Starlink, are scheduled to participate.

Briefly News reported that the move comes amid diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pretoria, sparking mixed reactions online.

Source: Briefly News