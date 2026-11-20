The Border Management Authority reached a significant milestone more than three years after operating as a unified command

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato revealed staffing shortfalls that have left the agency operating at below 26% of its target capacity

South Africa's three major international airports are already piloting technology that could eventually eliminate passport stamping altogether

South Africa’s Border authority says it has stopped 500,000 illegal crossings. Images:@BMA_SA /X and Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Border Management Authority (BMA) has intercepted more than 500 000 illegal border crossings since it began operating as a single integrated authority in April 2023, with 27 000 of those detections recorded during the most recent festive season alone.

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato, speaking at a border management conference, attributed the results to the agency's multi-agency integration model, which has drawn staff from several government departments into a unified structure.

BMA's staffing and integration drive

More than 1 200 immigration officers previously deployed by the Department of Home Affairs have transferred to the BMA, alongside 380 personnel from the Department of Health who focus on port health and infectious disease screening. A further 20 officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment handle environmental biosecurity and endangered species control.

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The agency also recruited 200 additional border guards in 2022 and 400 more in 2023, bringing total staff to 2 600. Masiapato acknowledged this falls significantly short of the agency's target.

"Ultimately, we are supposed to sit at 11 200 staff; that's why we are operating below 26% as an organisation and know there are at least 8 000 individuals that must still join the BMA ecosystem," he said.

Illegal crossings during Easter this year dropped by 24%, a figure the commissioner cited as evidence of operational progress.

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Technology reshaping border control

Masiapato outlined a shift away from manual processes that he said had previously allowed corruption to thrive. The agency is now rolling out electronic traveller authorisation, championed by Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber, and is developing an enhanced control system built around facial recognition technology.

Drone surveillance, introduced in April 2025, has also changed how patrols are conducted. Before the drones, Masiapato said the BMA was spending over R1 million a day on fuel for vehicle-based border patrols.

The CSIR's manager of the defence and security cluster, Sepanki Pheto, stressed that technology alone is insufficient.

"We need an integrated border management that takes into account various sciences and technologies that operate together," he said, adding that the future of border control will depend on information, intelligence, technology integration and cooperation.

Illegal immigrants pay fee to enter SA

Previously, Briefly News reported that The Border Management Authority (BMA) said that illegal immigrants who enter the country through the Beitbridge Border in Limpopo pay a certain fee to enter the country illegally. Its Commissioner, Dr Mike Masiapato, spoke after the BMA arrested over 3,400 people trying to cross the border in December 2025.

Source: Briefly News