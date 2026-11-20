Orania Movement Executive Head Joost Strydom travelled to Romania to represent Orania at an international conservative congress

The event was organised by the Romanian opposition party AUR and drew parliamentary representatives from more than 55 countries

Strydom was also given the floor to deliver a presentation on the Afrikaner situation in South Africa, where he addressed some of the challenges

Orania Movement Executive Head Joost Strydom presented its case to delegates from 55 countries in Romania. Image: Orania

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

ROMANIA — The Orania Movement has taken its case for Afrikaner self-determination to the Romanian Parliament, after receiving a formal invitation to participate in an international conservative congress attended by representatives from more than 55 countries.

Joost Strydom, Executive Head of the Orania Movement, travelled to Bucharest to represent Orania at the event, which was organised and funded by the Romanian conservative party AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians).

The congress, held in November 2026, brought together members of parliament, senators, and political figures from across Europe, Asia and the Americas, including representatives from Belgium, Portugal, the United States, the European Parliament and NATO.

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Orania's presentation in Parliament

Two individuals had been invited to represent South Africa at the congress — Strydom and a representative from the South African Parliament. The parliamentary representative did not attend, leaving Strydom as the sole South African voice at the event.

The organisers offered the Orania Movement an opportunity to deliver a formal presentation in Parliament, under the theme "Europe and Africa's relationship in new global dimensions."

With approximately one hour to prepare, Strydom outlined what he described as the core challenges facing Afrikaners. These included the issue of farm murders, the "Kill the Boer" chant, government abuses and corruption.

The presentation also set out Orania's position as a constructive response to those challenges, with Strydom arguing that the community did not seek external solutions but rather international solidarity, economic investment and export opportunities.

"My call to our European friends, just like our request to the US, was not that they come and solve our problems, but that they support us so that we can do it ourselves. With their support in fighting for our rights, opposing the African National Congress's abuses, and promoting economic relations and investments, we get that chance," he said.

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Source: Briefly News