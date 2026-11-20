Deputy President Paul Mashatile addressed Parliament on 19 November 2026 about the R25 billion World Bank loan

Mashatile told Members of Parliament that the loan is structured specifically around three reform pillars

South Africans weighed in on the loan and Mashatile's comments, expressing doubt that money would be used for those reasons

Deputy President Paul Mashatile clarified how South Africa would spend the R25 billion World Bank loan. Image: Sefa Karacan

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE — Deputy President Paul Mashatile told the National Assembly on 19 November 2026 that South Africa's R25 billion World Bank loan is designed to drive structural reforms across key sectors, not to fund individual infrastructure projects.

The $1.5 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL), the fourth in a series of stand-alone DPLs extended to South Africa since 2022, was signed in July 2026. Mashatile's remarks came in response to parliamentary questions about how the funds would be used and what safeguards would be in place against mismanagement.

Mashatile notes the three pillars of reform

Mashatile confirmed that the loan is structured around three pillars: electricity, freight transport, and water and sanitation.

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Under the water and sanitation pillar, the reforms are intended to strengthen regulatory oversight, open the door to performance-based licences for private water service providers, and give the newly established National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency greater financial autonomy to invest in bulk water infrastructure.

The Deputy President was explicit that the loan is not ring-fenced for specific construction or infrastructure projects. Its purpose is to support the broader national reform programme aimed at removing infrastructure bottlenecks that have constrained economic growth and job creation in South Africa.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans reacting to the announcement on social media were largely sceptical about how the funds would ultimately be managed.

Gary Billson wrote:

"Christmas has come early for the comrades."

Nic Schwartz commented:

"Economic reforms = Cadre pension fund."

Keith van den Heever said:

"I see the comrades' bank accounts getting a huge boost."

Mark Tromp added:

"You mean refill the ANC coffers? We get it."

Steve Kekana wrote:

"It will be distributed amongst the comrades and the top six will get a big slice."

Ofentse Jabulani suggested:

"If you can cut government officials' salaries, which they don't deserve, the country can raise 25 billion."

NDB approves $1 billion loan for South Africa

Briefly News reported that the New Development Bank (NDB) approved a $1 billion loan to South Africa to upgrade failing municipal infrastructure.

The BRICS-backed lender announced the capital injection in June 2026 following a Board of Directors meeting at its Shanghai headquarters.

The capital injection will target Johannesburg, Cape Town, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Mangaung, and Buffalo City.

Source: Briefly News