A travel influencer shared dreamy footage of L'Ermitage Château & Villas in Franschhoek, drawing wide attention online

The French-style estate features manicured courtyards, elegant fountains, and al fresco dining set against lush Cape Winelands scenery

South Africans were captivated by the world-class luxury on their doorstep, with many calling it absolutely stunning

The Operations Manager for L'Ermitage Chateau & Villas, Jacques McDonald shared with Briefly News what makes this place so special

L'Ermitage Château & Villas in Franschhoek is the French escape right here in Mzansi. Image: Supplied by L'Ermitage Château & Villas

Source: UGC

A travel influencer's video of a Franschhoek estate, L'Ermitage Château & Villas, is reminding South Africans that world-class luxury does not require a passport.

The clip, shared on Facebook by travel creator Girl on the Go in June 2026, showcases L'Ermitage Château & Villas through sweeping outdoor footage set to a romantic Italian soundtrack. She shows off the elegant fountain and manicured courtyard, and relaxes with wine at an outdoor table on the lawn.

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France on Franschhoek's doorstep

Nestled in the heart of the Cape Winelands, L'Ermitage Château & Villas draws inspiration from French château architecture. Rolling greenery, ornate water features, and an atmosphere that blurs the line between the South African wine country and the European countryside make it one of the most distinctive properties in the region.

Speaking to Briefly News, the Operations Manager for L'Ermitage Chateau & Villas, Jacques McDonald said:

"What truly sets L’Ermitage Château & Villas apart from other establishments is its unique combination of timeless elegance, breathtaking surroundings, exceptional hospitality, and the genuine warmth of the people who bring it to life."

McDonald added that L’Ermitage, which is nestled in beautiful surroundings, is more than just a place to stay:

"It is an experience that touches the heart. The magnificent château, the beautifully appointed villas, the tranquil gardens, and the enchanting scenery create an atmosphere of peace, luxury, and charm. Every corner has its own character, offering guests a sense of escape from the everyday and an opportunity to experience something truly special.

So much more than just a pretty place

However, as beautiful as the property itself is, what makes L’Ermitage truly extraordinary is its people.

Owner Heila van Heerden praised the staff, calling them the heart and soul of the establishment.

"From management, whose dedication, professionalism, and vision ensure that everything runs seamlessly, to every member of the ground staff who works tirelessly behind the scenes, there is a wonderful sense of pride, commitment, and genuine care.

It is this attention to detail, the welcoming smiles, the willingness to go the extra mile, and the personal touches that make guests feel valued and at home:

"Every individual, regardless of their role, contributes to creating the exceptional atmosphere that L’Ermitage is known for."

Van Heerden said there is a beautiful sense of teamwork and dedication throughout the establishment, and it is evident that the people here do not simply perform their duties, they genuinely care about the experience they create for others.

"L’Ermitage Château & Villas is a special place where elegance meets warmth, beauty meets tranquillity, and outstanding hospitality comes from the heart. The surroundings may capture your attention, but it is the people who capture your heart and make you want to return.

"It is this rare combination of an extraordinary setting and an extraordinary team that truly sets L’Ermitage apart. A place to be admired, appreciated, and remembered long after you have left."

Commenting on the video shared by Girl on the Go, Jacques added:

"The footage captures exactly the kind of unhurried elegance that the Franschhoek Valley has built its reputation on, where vine-covered hillsides and heritage architecture combine to create something that feels worlds away from daily life."

Mzansi falls in love with dreamy Cape Winelands Gem

South Africans in the comments could not hide their admiration for the property.

@Anton Leroux said:

"Wow absolutely gorgeous, amazing, adorable, stunning, beautiful...geniet [enjoy]"

@Poshtart's Travels wrote:

"Yes I agree stunning place."

@Frikkie Rust shared:

"I love my birthplace, Franschhoek. Beautiful done."

@Igna Meyer commented:

"Beautiful! ❤️❤️❤️"

@Debbie-lyn Wilson added:

"Absolutely beautiful 😍"

@Luca Corbellari concluded:

"What a place!!! Well worth staying there!!"

For those dreaming of a European escape without leaving South African soil, L'Ermitage appears to offer a compelling answer. For booking and enquires, visit the L'Ermitage Château & Villas website, email: reservations@lermitage.co.za or contact +27 21 204 0279.

Source: Briefly News