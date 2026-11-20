A joint multi-agency operation led to the arrest of 11 people, including Border Management Authority officials and South African Police Service members

Three Lesotho nationals were also detained earlier in the investigation for allegedly acting as facilitators of illegal border crossings

South Africans weighed in on the development, with many noting that corrupt officials could be found at other border posts as well

BMA and SAPS officials were arrested for corruption in the Free State. Image: MDN News

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

FREE STATE — Eleven people, including Border Management Authority (BMA) officials and South African Police Service (SAPS) members, have been arrested following a joint operation targeting alleged corruption at the Van Rooyen's Gate Port of Entry on the South Africa-Lesotho border.

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed the arrests on 20 November, stating that the operation centred on allegations that officials had been facilitating the illegal movement of Lesotho nationals through the border post.

The operation brought together several law enforcement bodies, including the BMA Integrity Unit, Crime Intelligence, Free State Organised Crime, the SAPS, the Department of Home Affairs, and the Tactical Response Team based in Bloemfontein.

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Three Lesotho nationals, suspected of acting as facilitators, were also detained earlier in the investigation. In the early hours of Friday morning, three BMA officials and five SAPS members were arrested. A further SAPS member has been subpoenaed to appear in court.

Authorities confirmed the operation remains ongoing, with suspects held for further processing. All those arrested face charges of corruption and contravention of the Immigration Act.

BMA Commissioner vows zero tolerance

Commissioner Masiapato issued a firm statement following the arrests. "The BMA views allegations of corruption involving its officials in a serious light and will not tolerate any conduct that undermines the integrity of the Authority or compromises the security of South Africa's borders," he said.

He added that the authority remains committed to cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure full accountability.

The arrests form part of the BMA's broader internal anti-corruption drive aimed at securing South Africa's ports of entry.

South Africans weigh in on the arrests

South Africans reacted to the news on social media.

Zwelithini SoulMuzika Zondi wrote:

"They must make an example out of them."

Ray Bopoto suggested a technological solution:

"Corruption will never end as long as humans are allowed to be in charge. Put robots and see no corruption. Put robots at all borders."

Israel Faith Sikhosana called for similar action elsewhere, writing:

"If they could do the same at Beit Bridge, I'm sure every single one of them will be arrested."

Dlayani Sithole echoed that sentiment, adding:

"They must go again to the Zim border; I saw a lot of corruption by SAPS."

Athini Mabongo stated:

"No one is above the law."

Other stories about the BMA cracking down on corruption

An immigration officer was arrested after she was found to be accepting bribes at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

More than 50 Border Management Authority (BMA) employees were dismissed for corruption.

The BMA arrested two officials at the Emahlathini Border Gate in Mpumalanga on corruption, fraud, and immigration charges.

Source: Briefly News