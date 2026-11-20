President Cyril Ramaphosa pitched South Africa as a premier investment destination during a fireside chat at Stanford University in California

Ramaphosa highlighted hard-won gains in the energy sector, ongoing logistics reforms, and an unprecedented R1 trillion infrastructure drive

The President emphasised that a 3% economic growth target is achievable through deepening partnerships with the private sector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has talked up South Africa's growth while trying to attract investors in the US. Image: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

CALIFORNIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken South Africa’s economic turnaround story directly to Silicon Valley, making an assertive pitch to global investors on why the country is primed for capital and growth.

Addressing academics, students, and members of the business and tech community during a fireside chat at Stanford University in California on 20 November 2026, Ramaphosa framed South Africa as an open, rapidly reforming market ready to host world-leading enterprises.

A South African delegation, made up of 300 people, is currently in the United States of America alongside Ramaphosa for a working visit to Silicon Valley, California, focused on artificial intelligence.

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Rather than focusing on past headwinds, the President spotlighted tangible progress in fixing foundational bottlenecks and creating a more investor-friendly environment.

Tangible gains in energy and logistics

Central to Ramaphosa’s message was that South Africa’s structural reform programme is no longer just a promise—it is delivering measurable results. He pointed directly to major improvements in the electricity sector as proof that government intervention and private-sector collaboration are paying off.

Building on that momentum, Ramaphosa noted that the state is aggressively tackling ports, harbours, and the broader freight logistics network. By modernising these critical trade arteries, the government aims to lock in the foundations required for sustained, long-term expansion.

A R1 trillion infrastructure flywheel

To underline the scale of opportunity available to international backers, Ramaphosa highlighted a historic R1 trillion public infrastructure commitment set to be deployed over the next three years.

"We have budgeted 1 trillion rand for infrastructure investment, for the very first time in South Africa that we're going to have 1 trillion rand to be invested in three years to ramp up infrastructure, because we see infrastructure as the flywheel that will generate more growth," he said.

According to the President, this massive capital injection will expand the nation’s productive capacity and crowd in private-sector participation across construction, energy, and digital networks.

A shared ambition for 3% growth

Ramaphosa tied these reforms and spending commitments to a clear macroeconomic goal: lifting South Africa’s economic growth rate to 3% to drive mass job creation. He stressed that government is actively partnering with business to accelerate the pace of change.

"And in fact, it is the ambition of our people because out of growth we will be able to create more jobs. And so, we have partnered and continue to partner with the private sector to foster the reforms and to speed them up, to speed up the reforms that we have embarked upon," he said.

Positioning the country as both a gateway to the continent and a hub for innovation, Ramaphosa reiterated that South Africa is actively dismantling barriers to entry.

"We are repositioning our country, we're making South Africa much more investor-friendly, and we're opening the doors of South Africa for investment," he added.

US sends major tech delegation to South Africa

In a related article, the United States International Development Finance Corporation confirmed its attendance at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town.

Major American firms, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and SpaceX/Starlink, are scheduled to participate.

Briefly News reported that the move comes amid diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pretoria, sparking mixed reactions online.

Source: Briefly News