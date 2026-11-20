AfriForum's Advocate Gerrie Nel wrote to NDPP Andy Mothibi demanding answers on when summonses for Fikile Mbalula and Julius Malema would be issued

Both politicians face crimen injuria charges after allegedly accusing a former school principal of violating a minor in 2025

The Gauteng DPP had already rejected Mbalula's representations, finding a prima facie case existed against him

Fikile Mbalula and Julius Malema. Images: @MyANC/X and @EFFSouthAfrica/X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit has formally written to National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi, demanding clarity on when criminal proceedings against ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and EFF leader Julius Malema will move forward.

The two politicians were served with summonses to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court following allegations that they falsely labelled former Bergview College principal Jaco Pieterse a child abuse in 2025. Both face charges of crimen injuria.

The summonses were subsequently placed on hold after Mbalula and Malema each submitted representations to Mothibi, requesting that the prosecutorial decisions be reconsidered.

Nel questions whether influential figures receive special treatment

In his letter to the NDPP, Advocate Gerrie Nel, who heads AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit, pressed Mothibi on when the representations would be concluded and when the two politicians would receive their summonses. Nel acknowledged that suspects hold a constitutional right to make representations and that prosecutors are obliged to consider those submissions fairly. However, he argued that the prolonged uncertainty was compounding the harm suffered by Pieterse.

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Nel also raised concerns that the politicians' public prominence could create the impression that powerful individuals are treated differently to ordinary South Africans within the justice system.

"The continued uncertainty surrounding the prosecution of this matter serves only to prolong that prejudice," he said.

He warned that an unreasonable delay or a decision not to prosecute could erode public confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

See X post from Afriforum here:

Gauteng DPP previously dismissed Mbalula's representations

AfriForum noted that Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andrew Chauke had already reviewed and rejected Mbalula's representations prior to the matter being escalated to Mothibi. Chauke informed Mbalula's legal team that prosecutors were satisfied a prima facie case existed and that the matter ought to proceed to court.

Chauke also addressed concerns about alleged political motivation, stating that his office had examined the criminal docket thoroughly and reached its conclusions based strictly on legal principles and the available facts, with no political influence involved.

AfriForum has urged Mothibi to respond to the letter urgently and to ensure both matters are enrolled for prosecution without further delay.

Afriforum released Mbalula dossier

Previously, Briefly News reported that AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit released its “Mbalula Dossier,” detailing allegations of fraud, money laundering, and corruption against ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula. The civil society group held a press briefing on 25 March 2026 to present its findings and outlined plans to pursue legal action should the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) fail to act. The group has further called for the US to 'punish' Mbalula for his action and not South Africa.

Source: Briefly News