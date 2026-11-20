South Africa's latest crime statistics revealed 581 women were killed between July and September 2026, with Gauteng recording the highest toll

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders of 13 women whose bodies were found in and around Johannesburg this year

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said more needed to be done to protect women and children as GBV figures remained alarming

South Africa's national police commissioner Lt-General Fannie Masemola. Images: @SAPoliceService/X and OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — South Africa recorded 581 murders of women in a single quarter, according to crime statistics released by police on Friday, 20 November, underscoring the country's persistent crisis with gender-based violence (GBV).

Gauteng was the worst-affected province, with 131 women killed during the July-to-September 2026 period. That figure includes 13 women whose partially clothed and badly bruised bodies were found in public spaces around Johannesburg. The discoveries prompted nationwide outrage and intensified pressure on authorities to act.

5,590 murders recorded in SA

The same statistics show that South Africa recorded 5,590 murders in total during the three-month period, averaging roughly 60 killings per day. While that figure is 204 fewer than the equivalent period last year, it remains among the highest in the world.

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It is not yet possible to determine whether femicide has risen or fallen, as police had previously suspended the release of gender-disaggregated figures after identifying significant anomalies in the data.

10 women killed in Ekurhuleni

The killings of 13 women whose bodies were discovered in and around Johannesburg sent shockwaves across the country, with several of the cases reported in Ekurhuleni.

38-year-old Elizabeth Moselakgomo, also known as Elizabeth Tsotso, was discovered badly bruised and partially clothed on 12 September. She had gone missing while out on her daily run near her home in Kempton Park, prompting a widely publicised search.

Among the victims was 33-year-old Jabulile Ntimba, whose half-clothed body was found wrapped in a sheet beside a road in Boksburg on 17 September. Another victim, Ntombifuthi Nxumalo, was discovered at a cemetery in Tembisa on 26 September with severe head injuries and stones near her body.

Busisiwe Mahlangu was the first of the 13 victims to be found. Her body was discovered in Kempton Park on 15 July.

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Police Minister and President respond

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia stated that greater efforts were needed to prevent violence against women and children, adding his voice to growing official concern over the country's GBV crisis.

In September, President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged that every available avenue would be pursued to bring those responsible for the Johannesburg murders to justice. The president had previously declared violence against women a national disaster following sustained public protests demanding stronger government action.

8 arrested for the Ekurhuleni killings

Briefly News reported that Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner General Tommy Mthombeni confirmed that police have arrested eight suspects in connection with the murders of 11 women. The women's bodies were found dumped at various locations across the Ekurhuleni metro between July and September 2026. The update comes after KZN Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Cirme Intelligence head General Dumisani Khumalo were roped in to join in solving the case.

Source: Briefly News