The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has granted the State's application to amend a bail condition for North West businessman Suliman Carrim

The amendment tightens accountability for Carrim, who was arrested at OR Tambo Airport in October 2026

Carrim has been linked to a R360 million South African Police Service tender connected to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's company

Suliman Carrim will now have to contact the Madlanga Commission personally as part of his new bail conditions. Image: @786Mnyanda

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — The Pretoria Magistrate's Court has amended one of Suliman Carrim's bail conditions, placing a direct obligation on him to personally contact the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to schedule his next appearance.

The development was reported by eNCA journalist Silindelo Sebata on 20 November 2026, following the State's successful application to modify condition 12 of Carrim's bail agreement.

What changed with Carrim's bail conditions?

When Carrim was granted R100,000 bail on 28 October 2026, condition 12 required that arrangements for his next appearance before the Madlanga Commission be made through his lawyers.

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The amendment approved on 20 November 2026 extends that obligation directly to Carrim himself, meaning he now also bears personal responsibility for initiating contact with the commission.

The Madlanga Commission is probing corruption within South Africa's criminal justice system. Carrim, a North West businessman and former African National Congress treasurer, has been linked to a R360 million South African Police Service tender connected to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's company Medicare24.

He currently faces a charge of contravening Section 6(1) of the Commissions Act 8 of 1947, stemming from his repeated failure to appear before the commission after being subpoenaed, despite having provided partial testimony on an earlier occasion.

Carrim was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in mid-October 2026 while reportedly preparing to travel to Dubai.

Despite the bail conditions set in connection with the Commissions Act matter, Carrim remains in custody. A separate case before the Musina Magistrate's Court, involving alleged vehicle-related offences, resulted in bail being denied, keeping him detained.

How did South Africans react?

The State's successful amendment to condition 12 was welcomed by South Africans following the case online.

@j_nthato said:

"He's defeated at this point."

@john_sukazi wrote:

"He must call the Commission on Monday to schedule his appearance."

AndyM @Andiswa12088445 commented:

"Good shot! Love how the net keeps closing on Suliman Carrim."

@TlotlisoM_ stated:

"He must stay there. We don't want him at the Madlanga Commission; he had his chance."

Mokone waga Ngwato @MokoneNgwato added:

"They are squeezing him now."

@Joe732192622542 said:

"Lol, this is so satisfying, man."

Madlanga Commission welcomes Carrim's arrest

Briefly News reported that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry released a statement following the arrest of Carrim.

The North West businessman was nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport before he boarded an international flight.

The Madlanga Commission said it hoped that the arrest served as a warning for other witnesses who sought to evade testifying.

Source: Briefly News