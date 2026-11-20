The owner of three pitbulls spoke out after footage of the attack on a scrap collector in Westville, Durban, spread widely online

She said that the man followed her onto her property despite repeated warnings to keep his distance

A police case was opened and the SPCA was set to investigate the incident that left the victim with serious injuries

An image of a dog catcher rounding up a angerous dog. Image: Dominic Lipinski

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - The woman at the centre of a disturbing dog attack in Westville, Durban, has broken her silence, offering her version of events after footage of the incident caused public outrage across South Africa.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the owner of the three pitbulls said the man, believed to be a scrap collector aged around 50, followed her onto her property along Konigkramer Road on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, despite her telling him to keep away. The attack happened shortly after 7am.

She said her warning alerted the dogs, which then moved towards the man.

"The gentleman saw the dogs and was startled. He tried to use me as a physical shield between me and the dogs," she said.

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She further alleged that he pushed her towards the animals as they closed in, which is when the attack escalated.

Scrap collector rushed to hospital after mauling

Westville SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Zwelethu Khathi confirmed the victim was passing through the neighbourhood collecting recyclable materials when the dogs attacked him. Khathi said the owner had been taking out her rubbish at the time and desperately tried to pull the animals off the man.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency responders arrived to find the man with multiple injuries across his body. He was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Khathi said a case relating to the incident would be registered and that the SPCA was also expected to look into the matter. He used the opportunity to urge pet owners to ensure their animals do not put others in danger.

View video of the interview here:

Mzansi calls for the full picture

The public was not short of opinions on social media after the owner's account surfaced:

@Oros_Mnisi:

"We need witnesses to collaborate this story"

@mr_ccee:

"A familiar trash collecting face and he decides to follow you into your yard? Police need to check for cameras!"

@CollectiveWire:

"I have a dog and I close the gate even though my dog is in the backyard and is closed up."

@salmanea:

"There is 3 sides of the story.The woman has spoken. We wait for the gentleman and investigators."

@Cecilia_Mthwane:

"It is a well-known fact in every neighborhood in Durban that individuals frequently search through trash for recyclable materials. While I am not suggesting that her account of events is inaccurate but......."

Cape Town fatally mauled by pitbulls

A pit bull owner from Cape Town in the Western Cape, was fatally mauled by her pit bulls on 28 January 2026. She died from her injuries on 3 February. Faziela, who was a 44-year-old mother, was attacked by her two pit bulls in the backyard of her home. Neighbours heard her screams and rushed out. Some tried to pour water on the dogs to distract them, but it did not work. Others allegedly stood by and recorded the horrific incident.

Source: Briefly News