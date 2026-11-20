March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma led an anti-illegal immigration protest in Gqeberha on 20 November 2026

Police deployed water cannons and stun grenades against protesters attempting to enter a neighbourhood described as a foreign national stronghold

Ngobese-Zuma accused authorities of protecting foreign nationals over South African citizens owing to their alleged conduct in the Eastern Cape

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma criticised the police. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

EASTERN CAPE — March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has criticised the South African Police Service following a protest in Gqeberha on 20 November 2026.

The movement leader shared an account of a confrontation with police on X, criticising the officers for preventing protesters from marching through Gqeberha's Korsten area. She said officers justified the restriction by citing the high concentration of foreign nationals in the neighbourhood and warning that the community posed a safety risk to marchers.

Police deployed water cannons and stun grenades against anti-illegal immigration protesters after blocking them from entering the residential area in the city.

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Police action condemned by protest leader

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ngobese-Zuma described the police response as contradictory, saying authorities opted to use force against South African citizens rather than address their concerns about undocumented foreign nationals in the area.

Earlier in the day, United Democratic Movement (UDM) Member of Parliament Nqabayomzi Nkwankwa engaged with the police after they used water cannons and stun grenades against protesters.

The Gqeberha confrontation marks one of the most direct clashes between police and March and March demonstrators since the movement intensified its campaign in the second half of 2026.

Ngobese-Zuma criticises Ramaphosa

Briefly News also reported that Ngobese-Zuma took to X (formerly Twitter) to publicly criticise President Ramaphosa.

The March and March leader took issue with the way he handled certain matters, like the Ekurhuleni murders.

The post drew divided reactions from South Africans debating the president's handling of the immigration crisis.

Source: Briefly News