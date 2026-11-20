Deputy President Paul Mashatile addressed Parliament on 20 November 2026 about Jacob Zuma's controversial trip to India in June

Zuma was photographed in Haridwar alongside Ajay Gupta, raising questions about his conduct and South Africa's foreign policy

The government is now working on a new disclosure framework for former presidents travelling abroad following the backlash

Deputy President Paul Mashatile (left) and Jacob Zuma (right). Images: Sharon Seretlo and Alet Pretorius

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Deputy President Paul Mashatile has told Parliament that former president Jacob Zuma travelled to India in June at the invitation of a Hindu spiritual leader, to attend a prayer festival and seek blessings for South Africa ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

Mashatile delivered the explanation during a virtual National Assembly plenary on Thursday, 20 November 2026, drawing on a report compiled by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

Mashatile explains controversial meeting

According to that report, Zuma had been invited by spiritual leader Swami Kailashamanda to participate in a prayer gathering.

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Mashatile said the indication is that former President Zuma was a guest of Swami Kailashamanda, who invited him to that prayer festival, prayer for peace.

"President Zuma attended because he wanted blessings from the Swami and also to pray for South Africa ahead of the local government elections this year," Mashatile told Parliament.

Gupta photographs fuel controversy

The visit drew sharp criticism after photographs emerged showing Zuma at the Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir in Haridwar, in the northern state of Uttarakhand, standing alongside Ajay Gupta. The Gupta brothers have been accused of playing a central role in South Africa's state capture scandal.

The images prompted questions about whether the former president's conduct aligned with the country's foreign policy position. Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni had already publicly criticised Zuma before the parliamentary session, arguing that his behaviour showed disregard for the office he previously held.

Mashatile conceded that the DIRCO report offered no explanation for Gupta's presence at the gathering or how he came to appear in the photographs with Zuma.

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New rules being drafted for former leaders

In response to the gaps exposed by the incident, Mashatile said the government was developing a mandatory disclosure framework and protocol assistance programme for former presidents and deputy presidents travelling internationally.

South African diplomats posted abroad would be briefed on the revised framework once finalised. The Deputy President acknowledged that former leaders could not always control whom they encountered at public events.

"Our High Commissioner has reported and the report is helpful to help us see where the loopholes are," Mashatile said.

Sooklal recalled from High Commission post

Briefly News reported that in August, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed that South Africa's High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, had been recalled to the department's headquarters for consultations. Sooklal was subsequently cleared following the conclusion of that process.

Source: Briefly News