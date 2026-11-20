Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia addressed the root causes of gang violence in communities like Reiger Park and the Cape Flats

Cachalia announced a workshop in the Western Cape and revealed that R1 billion had been allocated to fund an organised crime strategy

The minister called on parliamentarians to engage in an honest national conversation about gang violence beyond law enforcement alone

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia weighed in on the root causes of gang violence. Image: G20 SA

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has linked persistent gang violence in communities such as Reiger Park, Westbury and the Cape Flats to South Africa's history of racial exclusion and inadequate socio-economic opportunity.

The acting minister made the comments while speaking at the official release of the South African Police Service's second-quarter crime statistics in Pretoria on 20 November 2026.

Cachalia made the remarks in response to criticism directed at the government's handling of gang violence, stating that lasting solutions cannot rely on policing alone.

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"Your chances in life depend on where you are born," Cachalia said during the briefing. "If you are born in Reiger Park or Westbury as a young person, you are very likely to end up being recruited into a gang."

Cachalia calls for honest national conversation

The acting minister argued that communities such as Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Gugulethu require sustained development, investment and opportunity alongside intensified law enforcement.

He expressed frustration at what he described as surface-level parliamentary engagement with the issue, questioning whether it was sufficient for elected representatives to visit affected areas without interrogating structural causes.

Cachalia confirmed that he had directed the strengthening of anti-gang units in Reiger Park and that two officers deployed to the area had since been killed. He also announced plans to convene a workshop in the Western Cape, bringing together academics, policy analysts and community representatives, including residents from Reiger Park, to identify additional interventions beyond policing.

R1 billion allocated to organised crime strategy

On the law enforcement side, Cachalia said government had adopted a formal organised crime strategy and allocated R1 billion to fund it.

He also referenced the deployment of the South African National Defence Force and confirmed new senior appointments within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) to sharpen the focus on organised crime.

He cautioned South Africans against underestimating the sophistication of criminal networks, noting that Mexican and Colombian drug lords had established production facilities in the country, and that stolen vehicles were being trafficked across borders.

Other stories about gang violence

Civil society groups, religious organisations, and members of the public called on President Ramaphosa to deploy the army to intervene in the violence on the Cape Flats.

Opposition parties called on all levels of government to take urgent action against the ongoing gang violence in the Western Cape.

Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia admitted that police were still struggling to contain gang violence in the province.

Source: Briefly News